Rare-season football feats feted in form of All-I-Meck honors

Huddle up.

Local football players wound up accounting for more than are needed to form a full gathering concentrated in one traditional huddle following the release of the All-I-Meck Conference football team.

That proved more than fitting following a most unusual prep-level season in the sport in the first place.

Traditionally, high school football across the state is conducted during the course of the fall season of the calendar year. However, in a drastic schedule adjustment made by the ruling N.C. High School Athletic Association due to COVID-19, the decision was made to play football during the spring.

Despite the uniqueness of the campaign, it still provided a stage for area athletes to perform. As it turned out, a total of 14 players combined representing the Mooresville and Lake Norman football programs wound up being recognized for the efforts by securing all-league recognition.

Lake Norman’s Wildcats, official third-place finishers in the I-Meck, placed a total of eight players on the roster that rivaled only one other league entry for the most number of products to be placed on the honor roll.

Mooresville’s Blue Devils countered with a total of six players tabbed to receive the postseason acknowledgement.