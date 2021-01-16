Raw deal drops Lake Norman from postseason party

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Play in the bout was held under the same best-of-five affairs that were followed throughout a season affected somewhat by the coronavirus pandemic.

Due to COVID-19, the traditional number of 64 teams hailing from the state’s 4A class to qualify for postseason play was cut in half. Lake Norman was one of the 16 teams to merit participation in the West Region field.

The Wildcats were forced to christen the playoffs on the road after settling with the number-two status from the I-Meck on the merits of the coin toss to break the tie for the league’s top spot. They were also one of three entries from the I-Meck to receive postseason bids. Lake Norman was joined by fellow circuit members Hough High – the other co-champion – and Mallard Creek as additional second-season representatives. As it turned out, all three were dealt defeats that served to bring the league’s volleyball campaign to a close.

Each of the top eight seeded teams was rewarded with homecourt advantages. Had Lake Norman prevailed in the coin toss, it would have likely been the recipient of a high enough seed to start the postseason phase at home opposite a lower-seeded opponent.