Raw deal drops Lake Norman from postseason party

Consider it a classic case of the "unluck" of the draw.
Shouldered with the No. 11 seed simply based on the unfavorable outcome of a tiebreaking coin flip after crafting co-ownership of the I-Meck Conference’s regular-season title, Lake Norman’s volleyball team wound up being matched up against the outright circuit champion also boasting of top-10 ranking statewide status for opening-round play in the N.C. High School Athletic Association’s 4A class playoffs.
Case closed.
Despite owning a 13th-place standings in the final regular-season N.C. MaxPreps.com 4A class poll on their own right, the Wildcats proved to be no match for NCHSAA West Region bracket’s No. 6 seed and state No. 7 ranked Myers Park – sole Southwestern Conference champs – in the second-season debut for both teams.
Lake Norman dropped a straight-set decision to the still-undefeated Mustangs -- who improved to 15-0 overall -- to suffer the quickest ouster possible from the single-elimination process that also featured a much more limited field than in the past.
The setback dealt in game-by-game scores of 25-16, 25-19 and 25-19 closed out Lake Norman’s still successful season with a 13-2 overall record. Both of the team’s defeats were suffered against counterparts that either won outright or shared conference championship titles.
Play in the bout was held under the same best-of-five affairs that were followed throughout a season affected somewhat by the coronavirus pandemic.
Due to COVID-19, the traditional number of 64 teams hailing from the state’s 4A class to qualify for postseason play was cut in half. Lake Norman was one of the 16 teams to merit participation in the West Region field.
The Wildcats were forced to christen the playoffs on the road after settling with the number-two status from the I-Meck on the merits of the coin toss to break the tie for the league’s top spot. They were also one of three entries from the I-Meck to receive postseason bids. Lake Norman was joined by fellow circuit members Hough High – the other co-champion – and Mallard Creek as additional second-season representatives. As it turned out, all three were dealt defeats that served to bring the league’s volleyball campaign to a close.
Each of the top eight seeded teams was rewarded with homecourt advantages. Had Lake Norman prevailed in the coin toss, it would have likely been the recipient of a high enough seed to start the postseason phase at home opposite a lower-seeded opponent.
Lake Norman was victimized in the its outing by being on the receiving end of as many as 40 nets kills that included a double-digit total from a pair of opponents apiece. The Wildcats also had as many as six of their own attempts blunted at the net. The Wildcats also surrendered seven service aces to the hostesses.