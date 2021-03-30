Recognizing royalty helps highlight homecoming’s halftime

Royalty recognized.

Helping highlight halftime homecoming headlines, a pair of members of the Lake Norman High School upper senior class was singled out for special attention during the Wildcats’ most recent football game.

Following introductions of all in contention for such honors, the duo of Anna Brazil and classmate Owen Joyce were united as one couple near the Lake Norman stadium’s midfield stripe after being named as this unusual spring football season’s homecoming queen and king.

The recognition took place at the midway mark of the ongoing contest itself, one in which the Wildcats also help make a success to that particular point.

Relying on a pair of touchdown passes used to sandwich a successful field goal, Lake Norman nursed a 16-14 lead at the intermission over a Zebulon Vance entry, the defending I-Meck Conference as well as most recently-anointed N.C. High School Athletic Association’s larger-enrollment 4AA class champion. At the crowning ceremony, the emergence of Brazil on the queen’s side and Joyce among the king’s allowed each to surface among their peers all also seeking to receive such notice. It came to cap stirring ceremonies.

The pair will continue to serve as the Lake Norman homecoming couple until the next such annual affair that, based on current conditions, will return to a more traditional late fall segment of the calendar year during the course of the 2021-22 school sports year.