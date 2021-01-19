Regional champion Pine Lake runs way into 1A state finals

As a result of the first-place Midwest Regional accomplishment, Pine Lake qualifies as a complete unit for participation in the NCHSAA 1A class state finals. From regional fields, all members of all teams placing among the top four merit such a reward. All remaining limited berths, cut shorter than usual this season due to COVID-19, are earned by the runners placing among the top seven who are not members of any of the qualifying teams.

It was that particular regard that was used by the only member of the Pine Lake Prep boys team to also garner a state championship meet invite.

The Pride’s Conner Detiveraux parlayed his overall 13th-place finish into the receiving of one of the seven individual bids extended to those runners not on any of the top-four finishing teams. PLP’s boys just missed making the list as a team by placing fifth overall with a team total of 111 points.

Other runners using their efforts to count for the Pride included Corbin Hasslinger, Sutherland Fox Tran, Adar Avsian and K.J. Grossbeck.

Also, Langtree Charter Academy’s Cole Metzler was the only Lions participant in the field. His finish just did miss the cut for earning an individual bid to the state finals.