Registration nears final fairway for county-wide golf Invitational

Fore!

The familiar on-fairway phrase is being shouted for more reasons than one this week.

While it signals the pending arrival of the scheduled deadline for participation registration, it also serves to announce the approaching date of a planned widespread golf competition.

The 2021 Iredell Invitational Four-Ball Championship is chipping its way closer to completing the sign-up segment for scheduled play. The attraction itself is set to take place April 24-25 at the host Mooresville Golf Club course.

Any interested entries have until the end of this week to make the decision final. Deadline to register is quitting time on Friday unless the field is full prior to the date.

It’s possible that may be the case. Entering this week, the limited field was nearly half full. Openings are in place for a maximum of 64 paid two-player teams.

Format for participation will follow 36 holes of four-ball stroke play. No individual handicaps will be applied prior to play. Both members of a team must have amateur status and be at least 18 years of age by April 24.

Teams will be flighted following first-round play.