Registration nears final fairway for county-wide golf Invitational

Fore!
The familiar on-fairway phrase is being shouted for more reasons than one this week.
While it signals the pending arrival of the scheduled deadline for participation registration, it also serves to announce the approaching date of a planned widespread golf competition.
The 2021 Iredell Invitational Four-Ball Championship is chipping its way closer to completing the sign-up segment for scheduled play. The attraction itself is set to take place April 24-25 at the host Mooresville Golf Club course.
Any interested entries have until the end of this week to make the decision final. Deadline to register is quitting time on Friday unless the field is full prior to the date.
It’s possible that may be the case. Entering this week, the limited field was nearly half full. Openings are in place for a maximum of 64 paid two-player teams.
Format for participation will follow 36 holes of four-ball stroke play. No individual handicaps will be applied prior to play. Both members of a team must have amateur status and be at least 18 years of age by April 24.
Teams will be flighted following first-round play.
Cost of participating is $100 per current MGC member and $150 apiece for all nonmembers. The fee covers all golf-related expenses that include greens fee, cart rental and use of range for both days. Also included in the package are lunch/beverage tickets for both rounds and prizes awarded within each flight. Prizes will be in the form of gift certificates for merchandise.
Each team must have a completed entry fee on file with the MGC on or before Friday at 5 p.m. Refunds will be granted through April 19.
A dress code will be strictly enforced.
All players age 65 and older will be allowed to adhere to play from the course’s forward gold-colored tees. All others will play from the white-colored teeing areas.
The field will start with play taking place from both the No. 1 and No. 10 holes both days of the tournament, beginning at 8 a.m. Pairings for the final round will feature teams aligned within the same flights. No preferred tee times will be honored.
Entry forms remain available at the MGC club house.