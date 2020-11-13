Release completes communication between area outlets

One area-based organization is pleased to announce the future plans of another.

Mooresville-based PROSPORT Management revealed through an official press release earlier this week that a fellow Iredell County-based client has strengthened its status for the upcoming season in a major NASCAR national series.

According to the announcement made out of the PROSPORT’s East Region headquarters located off Alcove Road in Mooresville, Statesville’s Our Motorsports announced that driver Brett Moffitt – the 2018 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series champion -- has re-signed with the team and will compete full time next year in the 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Our Motorsports finished 15th in the series owner points in its maiden season this year, in which Moffitt drove the team’s No. 02 Chevrolet Camaro in 29 of its 33 races.

“2020 was a learning year for the entire Our Motorsports operation, and the program is now ready to step up to another level,” said Moffitt, who finished third overall and qualified for the playoffs in the 2020 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series driver points for GMS Racing in the No. 23 Chevrolet Silverado.

Statesville-based Our Motorsports will maintain its manufacturer affiliation with Chevrolet.