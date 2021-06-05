Relief works wonders for Mooresville’s baseball team

What a relief.

Mooresville High School’s baseball team vented frustration over the suffering of its season-long losing skid with a resounding, 16-0 triumph over I-Meck Conference entry West Charlotte that also carried additional baggage in the season’s series between the two.

With play held on the Blue Devils’ home field for the next-to-the-last such scheduled appearance originally on tap as a doubleheader, a mutually agreed-upon decision by both parties allowed the outcome to provide the Blue Devils with the home-and-home season series set sweep.

With West Charlotte’s Lions depleted in regards to player availability, the two teams used the verdict to reward Mooresville with both wins in outings on tap to take play against the Lions.

As a result, the Devils exited the affair with a 7-5 record to show for both the season overall and in efforts held against I-Meck foes in ledgers. In the process, Mooresville made sure of no worse than a break-even barrier with only this week’s two more regular season outings left to take place.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

For Mooresville, it made sure to spread the wealth when also drawing its three-game losing slide to a close.