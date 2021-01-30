Reprieve breathes breath of fresh air into swimming season

Regional competition for area-based teams competing in both the largest 4A as well as smallest 1A class is tabled to be held throughout the week.

The programs from both crosstown rivals and 4A class I-Meck Conference members Lake Norman and Mooresville are now back in the mix for the swimming and diving portion of the postseason to take place in the NCHSAA West Regional slated to be held over the weekend. Lake Norman has been designated as the host of the event taking place at thee Huntersville Family & Fitness Aquatic Center that had been previously closed for all affairs that will be used to determine qualifiers for the state meet that will be held later in February.

Meanwhile, swimmers and diving hailing from the programs in place at across-town rivals and PAC-7 Conference members Langtree Charter and Pine Lake Prep will engage in the NCHSAA combination 1A/2A Central Regional slated to be held in Greensboro. Pine Lake Prep has been designated at the meet’s official host.

Qualifying entries from the regionals will merit invites to the class’ state meets that will be held in the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary for all of the state’s high school swimmers later in the month.

The latest decision on the part of CMS also means that area basketball play involving teams scheduled to face off against members of the organization will be able to resume schedules on Feb. 8. That is the same date on which football practice across the state can also officially get underway as well.