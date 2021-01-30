Reprieve breathes breath of fresh air into swimming season

Back in the swim.
Public high school swimming and diving programs were among the ones most receptive to a schedule amendment made earlier this week that in essence serves to throw their seasons a life preserver.
After previously under the belief that the area’s prep swim season was sunk due to the decision by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools that had prevented its members from further engaging in competition while also placing all scheduled sites of swimming-related postseason events off limits until well after the timetable for the campaign had passed, a reprieve to save the day has been revealed.
CMS adjusted its earlier pause extension in the wake of COVID-19 issues that had placed all sports-related matters on hold until Feb. 15 to instead shorten the down time to the middle of the upcoming week.
As a result, programs will be able to resume regularly-scheduled action involving both regular-season play as well as pre-season practice affair as early as Wednesday. With the announcement, it also means that the scheduled postseason portion of the underway swimming season can also now take place as previously scheduled as well.
Area programs will now be able to engage in scheduled opening-round participation in the swimming and diving playoffs that are back on track to take place later this week.
Regional competition for area-based teams competing in both the largest 4A as well as smallest 1A class is tabled to be held throughout the week.
The programs from both crosstown rivals and 4A class I-Meck Conference members Lake Norman and Mooresville are now back in the mix for the swimming and diving portion of the postseason to take place in the NCHSAA West Regional slated to be held over the weekend. Lake Norman has been designated as the host of the event taking place at thee Huntersville Family & Fitness Aquatic Center that had been previously closed for all affairs that will be used to determine qualifiers for the state meet that will be held later in February.
Meanwhile, swimmers and diving hailing from the programs in place at across-town rivals and PAC-7 Conference members Langtree Charter and Pine Lake Prep will engage in the NCHSAA combination 1A/2A Central Regional slated to be held in Greensboro. Pine Lake Prep has been designated at the meet’s official host.
Qualifying entries from the regionals will merit invites to the class’ state meets that will be held in the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary for all of the state’s high school swimmers later in the month.
The latest decision on the part of CMS also means that area basketball play involving teams scheduled to face off against members of the organization will be able to resume schedules on Feb. 8. That is the same date on which football practice across the state can also officially get underway as well.