Reprieve includes a caveat

Whew! What a relief.
Athletic directors overseeing sports programs at all area public high schools are joining their counterparts across the state in exhaling a collective breath of fresh air following the results received from the recent two-day-long N.C. High School Athletic Association winter meeting of its board of directors.
Although they may not have come out and admitted it, many of the ADs were in fear of getting the unwelcome word that the current prep campaign would be forced to a close and the remaining high school sports calendar would be put on extended hold. The evidence in place supported such thinking.
Over the past weekend, just following the conclusion of the winter session, more than 388,500 case of COVID-19, had been reported. Daily reports blew up the report board. On one day alone, 6,000-plus positive cases were reported. Still, the NCHSAA made the call to keep matters as they are.
Hallelujah!
Currently, the state’s volleyball and cross country seasons will stay as they are. Facial coverings for all participants, coaches, officials and followers remain required. Limited attendance in the enclosed ranks of volleyball courts also continue to be monitored. All attending are also still required to be submitted to temperature checks prior to entry. None of that has changed.
Support Local Journalism
Previously announced modified schedules that were released back in the middle of August continue for the sports of girls and boys soccer, girls and boys golf, girls and boys track and field, girls and boys tennis, girls and boys lacrosse, softball, baseball and football all also remain the same.
The most significant news to emerge from the conference relates to the next scheduled sport to get underway.
While swimming and diving, which could start as of this week, take care of matters related to their activity on their own, basketball remains another matter completely.
Considered to be one of the recognized “hot sports’’ due to its nature of featuring physical contact, added precautions have be put into play. All players, coaches and officials will be required to don facial coverings during the course of all games. Previously, such protection was only required during preseason practices. As a way to familiarize the players with the process, additional timeouts will be allotted during the course of each quarter of a game.
Activity in the games will also sport a different look. No jump balls, a process used to determine possession to start a game and begin all overtime periods, will be held. Also, in following a pattern that has been in place in other athletics, no postgame handshakes between opponents will be allowed.
Also, teams are being asked to provide social distancing in bench areas. Basketballs being used and constantly touched by all parties will be mandated to undergo regular sanitizing procedures with regularity during contests. It still remains to be known the number of fans that will be allowed. Attendance at basketball contests rank second to football in popularity. It is also the most attended of all indoor sports. The limitation could remain at the same number as volleyball or it could be based on the size and capacity of the host site.
For now, matters remain basically as they are. Much more attention will actually be paid to what takes place off the various courts, but the NCHSAA has maintained its efforts to enable participants to engage in practices and protocols necessary to allow the competition to take place.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!