Reprieve includes a caveat

Previously announced modified schedules that were released back in the middle of August continue for the sports of girls and boys soccer, girls and boys golf, girls and boys track and field, girls and boys tennis, girls and boys lacrosse, softball, baseball and football all also remain the same.

The most significant news to emerge from the conference relates to the next scheduled sport to get underway.

While swimming and diving, which could start as of this week, take care of matters related to their activity on their own, basketball remains another matter completely.

Considered to be one of the recognized “hot sports’’ due to its nature of featuring physical contact, added precautions have be put into play. All players, coaches and officials will be required to don facial coverings during the course of all games. Previously, such protection was only required during preseason practices. As a way to familiarize the players with the process, additional timeouts will be allotted during the course of each quarter of a game.