Residents differ over crosstown lacrosse bragging rights

Receiving residential bragging rights allowed one area-based girls lacrosse entry to salvage its full first week of regular-season play at the expense of another.
Pine Lake Prep atoned for an earlier-week defeat to one fellow in-county opponent by making a success of its initial homefield appearance as the Pride tripled up the efforts of crosstown non-conference foe Mooresville, 9-3.
The decision came following Pine Lake’s season-opening, 9-5 defeat dropped against South Iredell in the season debut for both teams.
While PLP was able to square its first week effort at the 1-1 mark, Mooresville was denied the same. The Blue Devils kicked off their week of traveling with an 11-2 setback delivered by at-home Lake Norman Charter that began what wound up being an 0-2 season start.
The match was made possible on the part of both teams’ early-season schedule after previously on-tap appearances were postponed due to COVID-19. It was also the only scheduled meeting between the two teams.
The Pride bagged their first win in large part due to a dominating second half in which they busted loose from a halftime tie to tally all the damage during a 6-0 spurt in the final stage.
For the Blue Devils, they were able to collect solo goals apiece from the cast comprised of Ciara Cacciatore, Elizabeth Ihm and Tatiana Verity. Ihm also added an assist. MHS goalie Molly King accumulated 16 saves.
No additional individual information was available on the part of Pine Lake Prep.
Earlier on the part of Mooresville, it was held to all its scoring in the first half of its loss at Lake Norman Charter in the 11-2 final.
Ihm and Verity each knocked home a goal, with Cacciatore pitching in with an assist. Goalie Alyssa Moore netted four saves.
Pine Lake began its season with a 9-5 defeat dropped to South Iredell.
No additional individual details were available.
Both teams are back in action this week.
Mooresville debuts at home against fellow same conference member South Iredell before closing out the week with a visit to Davie County in a pair of non-conference clashes.
Pine Lake pops the cork on the pivotal PAC-7 Conference segment of its season when hosting Community School of Davidson.