Residents differ over crosstown lacrosse bragging rights

Receiving residential bragging rights allowed one area-based girls lacrosse entry to salvage its full first week of regular-season play at the expense of another.

Pine Lake Prep atoned for an earlier-week defeat to one fellow in-county opponent by making a success of its initial homefield appearance as the Pride tripled up the efforts of crosstown non-conference foe Mooresville, 9-3.

The decision came following Pine Lake’s season-opening, 9-5 defeat dropped against South Iredell in the season debut for both teams.

While PLP was able to square its first week effort at the 1-1 mark, Mooresville was denied the same. The Blue Devils kicked off their week of traveling with an 11-2 setback delivered by at-home Lake Norman Charter that began what wound up being an 0-2 season start.

The match was made possible on the part of both teams’ early-season schedule after previously on-tap appearances were postponed due to COVID-19. It was also the only scheduled meeting between the two teams.

The Pride bagged their first win in large part due to a dominating second half in which they busted loose from a halftime tie to tally all the damage during a 6-0 spurt in the final stage.