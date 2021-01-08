Retaliation foils Mooresville’s bid for success in season debut

Looking back, maybe it wasn’t the best thing to do after all.
Mooresville High School’s girls varsity basketball team trimmed a double-digit halftime deficit to single figures early in the course of third period play but it merely served to light a spark spiriting I-Meck Conference North Mecklenburg to an eventual, 61-40 decision in the regular-season and accompanying circuit debut for both teams.
With the loss, an extremely young Blue Devils team – featuring but a single senior on their roster – ventured deeper into the scheduled first full week of both regular-season and crucial conference counting play on the heels of the 0-1 start.
The game was the first of the season for both teams and also served to start the I-Meck segment of play for each as well. Due to COIVID-19, teams are limited to the number of regular season games they can play this year. In the case of both Mooresville and North Meck, all of their scheduled 14 games can take place only opposite fellow I-Meck members.
For the Devils, they cut into a 12-point difference at the intermission break by tallying the first four points of third period play. That, though, provided just enough of a wake-up call for the North Meck Vikings to respond.
The Blue Devils stared back at a twin-figure separation at the conclusion of third period play and endured what wound up being the game’s largest margin of the 21 points at game’s end.
Players at a somewhat slight distance in regards to playing experience surfaced to co-anchor the Blue Devils' points production. Junior guard and third-season varsity team member Lilly Davis topped the charts with her 11 points, while sophomore first-year varsity player Seraiah Davis pitched in with her 10 points.
Mooresville headed deeper into the week set to make its first road trip when taking on Hough High. Results from that game were reported too late to be included in this edition.
Responding to a request on the part of the association that is in charge of providing officials for all of the team’s home games, a revamping of Mooresville’s regular-season schedule has also taken place.
Beginning later this week, all of the originally-scheduled Friday games set to take place in the MHS gym have now been rescheduled to be held on the previous Thursdays instead. The first of the changes takes place later this week when the Blue Devils entertain crosstown arch rival Lake Norman in the first of the scheduled two games forming the home-and-home series between the fellow I-Meck foes.
As a result, Mooresville will play host to Lake Norman on Thursday.