Retaliation foils Mooresville’s bid for success in season debut

Looking back, maybe it wasn’t the best thing to do after all.

Mooresville High School’s girls varsity basketball team trimmed a double-digit halftime deficit to single figures early in the course of third period play but it merely served to light a spark spiriting I-Meck Conference North Mecklenburg to an eventual, 61-40 decision in the regular-season and accompanying circuit debut for both teams.

With the loss, an extremely young Blue Devils team – featuring but a single senior on their roster – ventured deeper into the scheduled first full week of both regular-season and crucial conference counting play on the heels of the 0-1 start.

The game was the first of the season for both teams and also served to start the I-Meck segment of play for each as well. Due to COIVID-19, teams are limited to the number of regular season games they can play this year. In the case of both Mooresville and North Meck, all of their scheduled 14 games can take place only opposite fellow I-Meck members.

For the Devils, they cut into a 12-point difference at the intermission break by tallying the first four points of third period play. That, though, provided just enough of a wake-up call for the North Meck Vikings to respond.

