Return of games brings park back from extended idle period

Games on. Finally.

Following an extended hiatus, Mooresville’s Bellingham Park facility was once again back in the groove as the host of organized athletic activities.

Doing so earlier this spring season as an official host of some of the competition as part of the Iredell County Senior Games, the Bellingham site was used as the location of the event’s shuffleboard action.

Entries meeting the required age restrictions from across the county convened on the course to engage in play involving women only singles and doubles, men only singles and doubles and mixed-gender doubles play.

Officially, they served as the first official organized and sanctioned games action to take place at the Bellingham site since all such activities were completely canceled due to COVID-19 early last year, according to overseeing officials.

The Mooresville Recreation Department served as the host organization of the events taking place used to crown the county competition’s champions in the various divisions.