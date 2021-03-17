Return to form puts race winner back in familiar driver’s seat

He’s back.

Not that he really ever went anywhere in the first place, but Mooresville’s Martin Truex Jr. returned to the winner’s circle in a premier NASCAR Cup Series event for the first time in 2021 to also snap a 29-race winless streak.

Winding up in Victory Lane for the first time since last June, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Truex converted a pass for the lead on a late restart and motored his way across the finish line first to earn the right to wave the checkered flag at the conclusion of the Instacart 500 held at the Phoenix Raceway.

Prior to polishing off the effort, the winner had finished in the top three placements in 11 races since that last trip down victory lane.

“I wouldn’t say we needed it,’’ said Truex, of his team’s urgency. “I’d say we really were hungry for it. We really wanted it, obviously. We worked really hard.”

The hardest work came when it counted the most.

Truex overcome the then race leader after a restart inside 20 laps from the finish. Once he made the pass, he remained in front to complete the feat.