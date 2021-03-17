Return to form puts race winner back in familiar driver’s seat

He’s back.
Not that he really ever went anywhere in the first place, but Mooresville’s Martin Truex Jr. returned to the winner’s circle in a premier NASCAR Cup Series event for the first time in 2021 to also snap a 29-race winless streak.
Winding up in Victory Lane for the first time since last June, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Truex converted a pass for the lead on a late restart and motored his way across the finish line first to earn the right to wave the checkered flag at the conclusion of the Instacart 500 held at the Phoenix Raceway.
Prior to polishing off the effort, the winner had finished in the top three placements in 11 races since that last trip down victory lane.
“I wouldn’t say we needed it,’’ said Truex, of his team’s urgency. “I’d say we really were hungry for it. We really wanted it, obviously. We worked really hard.”
The hardest work came when it counted the most.
Truex overcome the then race leader after a restart inside 20 laps from the finish. Once he made the pass, he remained in front to complete the feat.
“We’ve got a great team,’’ said Truex, who again solidified his presence in the championship competition courtesy of collecting the verdict. “It seemed like for whatever reason, it was always little things that were biting us. We were also so close.”
This time, the unit was able to overcome the speed bumps.
Truex became the fifth different driver to prevail, an occurrence that hasn’t happened since the start of the 2017 season. While it was his 28th career Cup win, it was also the 40-year-old driver’s first such showing at the host Phoenix site that will also return as the host of later this season’s championship event.
“I wish it was November and I was in the final four,’’ said Truex, who fended off retirement talk courtesy of revealing earlier this year that he has received a contract extension with his current organization. “This feels pretty amazing. Phoenix has been a tough one for us. I just really can’t believe it. I’m kind of speechless.”
The win by Truex capped a sweep of stage wins for area-based entries. The duo of Mooresville’s Team Penske teammates Ryan Blaney and Joey Logano, the latter with a performance that included leading the pack for a field-high 143 of the 312 laps, each captured their respective first stage wins of the season to highlight an organizational-wide showing putting all three of its entries among the field’s top 10 finishers.