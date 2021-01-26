Reversal of fortunes flip-flop roles in state cross country finale

Roles reversed.

After all season long playing second fiddle to its closest – geographically at any rate – competitor on the cross country circuit, Lake Norman’s boys team danced to a completely different tide-turning tune during its final performance of the season.

The Wildcats, runners-up to crosstown rival Mooresville for the I-Meck Conference championship and finishers one notch below the latter in the final N.C. High School Athletic Association’s 4A class West Regional Cross Country Championship Meet standings, atoned for those shortcomings when getting in the last leg in the state championship affair.

Lake Norman combined the overall finishing positions of its runners to actually log in ahead of nemesis Mooresville and account for the highest showing of any area entry in the season finale in the NCHSAA 4A class Cross County Championship Meet.

Convening on the Ivey Redmon Sports Complex course in Kernersville, the Wildcats tallied a total of 237 points that placed them just a ladder rung on the leaderboard higher than the 265 points collected by the Blue Devils crew.