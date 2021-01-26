Reversal of fortunes flip-flop roles in state cross country finale

Roles reversed.
After all season long playing second fiddle to its closest – geographically at any rate – competitor on the cross country circuit, Lake Norman’s boys team danced to a completely different tide-turning tune during its final performance of the season.
The Wildcats, runners-up to crosstown rival Mooresville for the I-Meck Conference championship and finishers one notch below the latter in the final N.C. High School Athletic Association’s 4A class West Regional Cross Country Championship Meet standings, atoned for those shortcomings when getting in the last leg in the state championship affair.
Lake Norman combined the overall finishing positions of its runners to actually log in ahead of nemesis Mooresville and account for the highest showing of any area entry in the season finale in the NCHSAA 4A class Cross County Championship Meet.
Convening on the Ivey Redmon Sports Complex course in Kernersville, the Wildcats tallied a total of 237 points that placed them just a ladder rung on the leaderboard higher than the 265 points collected by the Blue Devils crew.
Both were part of a total of 11 teams fielding enough runners to compete as full squads and additional individuals from across the state to appear in the finals. Competition was conducted in the form of heat races in order to accommodate the crowd and employ required safety-related practices in regards due to COVID-19.
For Lake Norman, it was a matter of scoring some revenge. The Wildcats used the area’s only top-five overall finisher coupled with some of its best personal performances to merit the more favorable nod.
The Wildcats were paced back to the finish line by team ace Griffin Horner. The junior, also the highest-placing runner from any of the I-Meck representatives in the field, was the highest finisher within his grade to complete the course courtesy of a fifth-place overall effort that was also rewarded with providing the fewest number of points towards his team’s total.
Also for Lake Norman, it also calculated the finishes forwarded by the cast featuring Gavin Sweeney, Dalton Graves, Brad Mankus and Jaiden McClure to reach the team’s point total.
As is the case with all high school-level cross country competitions, teams take into consideration the overall finishing positions of their five fastest entries to achieve a final score. Lower scoring is the overall goal.
In the case of Mooresville, the I-Meck champions and recent West Regional silver medalists also turned to familiar feet belonging to familiar faces in familiar places to attain a team total.
Season-long Blue Devils front-runner Tanner Smith once again captained the corps to contribute the fewest points to the cause.
Also for Mooresville, it added together the finishes clocked in by Cooper Stissel, Noah Dunn, Clark Kremar and Andrew Lanning to account for the team’s total.
Mooresville’s boys cross country program owns a trio of past state championship titles after having captured the crown in 2006, ’07 and ’08.
Appearances in the state meet served to draw an unusual cross country season’s schedule to a close. Traditionally conducted as a fall sport, the time frame was adjusted this year as a result of COVID-19. It remains uncertain as to whether the sport will return to its more customary August-through- November time of year for the 2021-22 school sports year.