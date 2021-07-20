Reversal of fortunes slows Spinners’ trek towards top of SCBL

Role reversal.
Just when it appeared as though it was headed in the right direction, the Mooresville Spinners summertime college-level baseball team took a U-turn.
Riding a season’s best win streak, the Spinners took a detour that knocked them to the shoulder of the road.
After dropping a wild, 15-14 decision to the non-league member Catawba Valley Stars coming after building as much as a 9-0 lead at one point, repercussions of that letdown carried over into being dealt a 10-5 doubling at the hands of the Southern Collegiate Baseball League lower-division dwelling member Queen City Broncos that derailed Mooresville’s run.
With earlier this week’s contest tabled to take place at home against the fellow SBCL title-contending Carolina Vipers postponed by weather, the Spinners — 18-13 overall —head back into play owning a 13-9 ledger within the crucial conference ranks that keeps them mere percentage points out of first-place and in a tight two-way tie for second in search of this summer’s regular-season crown.
Broncos 10, Spinners 5,
Damage done during a five-run rally in the visiting half of the fourth inning by the guests proved too much for the home team to overcome in dropping the decision.
Mooresville took a 1-0 into the fourth and attempted to claw back from as much as a 7-1 deficit late before running out of steam. The home team struck twice in the last of the sixth and closed with consecutive one-run rallies in the seventh and eighth, respectively, but surrendered the final runs in the top of the ninth to seal its fate.
Relief pitcher Brycen Turcotte (Sherrills Ford, East Tennessee State University) was pinned with the loss while receiving mound assistance from starter Connor Goodwin (Horseheads, N.Y., College of Central Florida) and fellow firemen Seth Whitley (Maiden, Appalachian State University) and Garrett Sutton (Gastonia, Limestone University). As a crew, the staff allowed the 10 runs on nine hits while striking out 10.
At the plate, Sam Walker (Concord, Catawba Valley Community College) clubbed a home run – his first of the season – to spark a two-hit performance. Jacob Whitley (Clemmons, Appalachian State University) drilled a double, while homegrown product Jermie Greene (Mooresville, Caldwell Community College) accounted for three runs batted in with their single base knocks each. Fellow local-bred products Davis Turner (Mooresville, Cleveland Community College) and Trey Putnam (Mooresville, Mars Hill University) added a base rap apiece.
Stars 15, Spinners 14,
While it carried no weight in regards to SCBL meaning, it sure wound up meaning something to the Spinners. The hosts built a 9-0 lead before watching it totally disappear in suffering the stunning setback. Hindering the outcome was the allowing of multiple grand-slam home runs to visiting Catawba Valley Stars batters.
Area-based team member J.W. Taylor (Statesville, West Virginia Tech University) garnered the starting pitching nod before giving way to a wave of relievers.
At the plate, hometown talent Greene clubbed a pair of doubles that each drove home a teammate, while Anthony Hennings clobbered a three-run home run used to help the hosts jump out to the early edge.
Upcoming games
On the heels of Monday’s rainout that will be rescheduled to take place at a later date, the Mooresville Spinners follow up late Tuesday’s home game against the Charlotte Mustangs by visiting the rival Lake Norman Copperheads on Wednesday. Thursday’s non-league affair opposite the fellow in-county foe Statesville Owls on what is also being billed as Iredell County Night will then be followed by a return to the SCBL ranks when seeking some revenge over the incoming Queen City Broncos on Friday.
All home games are held at Moor Park, and all contests feature 7 p.m. start times.