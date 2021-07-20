Reversal of fortunes slows Spinners’ trek towards top of SCBL

Role reversal.

Just when it appeared as though it was headed in the right direction, the Mooresville Spinners summertime college-level baseball team took a U-turn.

Riding a season’s best win streak, the Spinners took a detour that knocked them to the shoulder of the road.

After dropping a wild, 15-14 decision to the non-league member Catawba Valley Stars coming after building as much as a 9-0 lead at one point, repercussions of that letdown carried over into being dealt a 10-5 doubling at the hands of the Southern Collegiate Baseball League lower-division dwelling member Queen City Broncos that derailed Mooresville’s run.

With earlier this week’s contest tabled to take place at home against the fellow SBCL title-contending Carolina Vipers postponed by weather, the Spinners — 18-13 overall —head back into play owning a 13-9 ledger within the crucial conference ranks that keeps them mere percentage points out of first-place and in a tight two-way tie for second in search of this summer’s regular-season crown.

Broncos 10, Spinners 5,

Damage done during a five-run rally in the visiting half of the fourth inning by the guests proved too much for the home team to overcome in dropping the decision.