Ride though Mooresville proves rewarding for team’s new driver

What a wild ride.

And it’s one that now has been handsomely rewarded.

Veteran NASCAR Cup Series driver Corey LaJoie, who counts numerous stops during his career with various organizations at several levels operating out of the Mooresville area, has agreed to a multi-year offer tendered by Concord-based Spire Motorsports.

LaJoie, the son of a two-time NASCAR national series champion, will be behind the controls of the team’s No. 7 Chevrolet beginning with the 2021 season.

Previously during his career, LaJoie can count time spent with the likes of area-based teams such as Tommy Baldwin Racing, Biagna-DenBeste Racing, TriStar Racing and Go Fas Racing while competing in both the Xfinity and Cup series divisions.

“On the race track competitively and just have a state in the sweat equity of building something from the studs is really what I’m excited about,’’ said LaJoie via his personal social media podcast called Sunday Money that he also hosts on the Motor Racing Network.

The agreement is for two years with an option for a third.