Rivals exit season series debut sharing same first-week standards

The colors were close but not the competition.
Pine Lake Prep’s volleyball team successfully salvaged the second segment of its season’s opening week at the expense of fellow PAC-7 foe Langtree Charter Academy in the bare minimum number of games possible.
A friendly neighborhood bout between the two familiar teams dressed in similar shades of blue-colored uniforms took a decidedly favorable turn in the Pride’s direction from the start as they pounded their way to a straight-set decision.
PLP downed the rival league member LCA Lions in game-by-game scores of 25-5, 25-11 and 25-6 to enable the former to sweep its way to the outcome in the best-of-five-game meeting.
By so doing, both teams wound up exiting the match that took just over an hour to complete with matching marks to show for their full first week of regular-season play.
Victorious Pine Lake banked the win also used to make a success of its first scheduled at-home appearances of the still young season to square its standard at the 1-1 level to show for play overall as well as within the crucial PAC-7 ranks.
As for Langtree, the making of its first road trip – albeit the shortest one to take place on the team’s travel schedule – of the season turned sour in knocking the Lions to the 1-1 level also for the season to date and against fellow conference competition.
As is the case this year in regards to COVID-19, precautions in place actually began long before the two teams met in their first of two face-to-face confrontations.
Teams across the state are limited to the number of matches to be played. In the case of both PLP and LCA, all of their appearances will be limited to only those involving fellow PAC-7 members.
Convening inside the PLP gym for play, each player as well as all members of the coaching staff along with game officials and all limited number of fans in attendance were all required to don facing coverings throughout the course of the game.
As far as those attending the contest were concerned, PLP athletic administrators overseeing the efforts stood strong in their desire to allow only a total of 25 spectators inside the facility at any given time.
As for the teams, they each remained in place on their sides of the court in contrast to the way previous such matches have taken place in year’s past. Again, that decision was also based on attempts to prevent the possible spread of the virus. With regularity and during scheduled between-game breaks in play, game balls were also sanitized and changed on a regular basis as well.
Pine Lake was able to power its way to the win to help make amends for the way it started its season earlier in the week.
In making their debut, the Pride evenly scrapped league foe Community School of Davidson on dead-even terms through the bout’s first two sets before coming up short from there to endure a 3-1 defeat to the Spartans. PLP suffered the setback in game-by-game scores of 25-14, 14-25, 25-18 and 25-20.
As for Langtree, the Lions breezed their way to a season-opening win that also served to make a success of their first home court appearance when defeating league entry Queen’s Grant in sweeping fashion. They conjured up the win in by-game scores of 25-4, 25-3 and 25-2.
Both PLP and LCA are on trap to draw a busy close to the pre-Thanksgiving holiday segment of the season’s schedule.
Pine Lake stays put on its home court to host Queens’ Grant on Monday before turning right around a day later by traveling to take on Union Academy on Tuesday.
Langtree adheres to a somewhat similar agenda when returning home to entering Mountain Island Charter on Monday prior to staying in place to welcome in Community School of Davidson on Tuesday.
The second scheduled meeting on tap between the two same hometown rivals is set to be played on Dec. 15 with Langtree Academy serving as the home team.
