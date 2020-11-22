Rivals exit season series debut sharing same first-week standards

As is the case this year in regards to COVID-19, precautions in place actually began long before the two teams met in their first of two face-to-face confrontations.

Teams across the state are limited to the number of matches to be played. In the case of both PLP and LCA, all of their appearances will be limited to only those involving fellow PAC-7 members.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Convening inside the PLP gym for play, each player as well as all members of the coaching staff along with game officials and all limited number of fans in attendance were all required to don facing coverings throughout the course of the game.

As far as those attending the contest were concerned, PLP athletic administrators overseeing the efforts stood strong in their desire to allow only a total of 25 spectators inside the facility at any given time.

As for the teams, they each remained in place on their sides of the court in contrast to the way previous such matches have taken place in year’s past. Again, that decision was also based on attempts to prevent the possible spread of the virus. With regularity and during scheduled between-game breaks in play, game balls were also sanitized and changed on a regular basis as well.