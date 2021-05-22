Road to national basketball championship tips off in town

The road to this national championship started right here.
Mooresville once again did its part as a site for youth basketball teams seeking to secure qualification into later this summer’s Teammate Basketball National Championship competition.
Gym sites at several area locations held games involving various age division entries all seeking to stretch their seasons well into the summer.
Courts at Mooresville’s Langtree Charter Academy as well those Talbert Road Recreation Center all made their courts available to entertain teams from across the state for participation in the Teammate Basketball North Carolina State Championship.
Games were held over the course of three days to determine the teams all meriting the right to continue their quest towards cutting down the nets as a national champion.
In Mooresville, it catered to games involving girls and boys teams competing in as many as a four different divisions.
Play involving girls and boys participants filling the brackets for competition in the ninth-grade, 10th-grade, 11th-grade and 12th-grade division all centered their attentions on the local locations.
The single court inside Langtree Charter stayed active all three days, while the duo side-by-side courts at the Talbert Road Recreation Center also hosted non-stop play throughout as well.
Girls teams appearing in both the 11th-12th and 9th-10 grade divisions all played in inside the Talbert Road facility.
Boys teams at the 9th-grade, 10th-grade and combination 11th-12 grade groups all participated in play held at both the Talbert Recreation Center and the Langtree Charter sites.
All involved were seeking to secure automatic advancement into the 2021 Teammate Basketball National Championship that will be held in Virginia Beach June 23-21.
Elsewhere across the county, the South Iredell High School gym also played host to some contests as well.
The appearance by the youth basketball teams accounted for the second and final time this calendar year that the Mooresville area hosted competition by the national Teammate Basketball organization.