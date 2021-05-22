Road to national basketball championship tips off in town

The road to this national championship started right here.

Mooresville once again did its part as a site for youth basketball teams seeking to secure qualification into later this summer’s Teammate Basketball National Championship competition.

Gym sites at several area locations held games involving various age division entries all seeking to stretch their seasons well into the summer.

Courts at Mooresville’s Langtree Charter Academy as well those Talbert Road Recreation Center all made their courts available to entertain teams from across the state for participation in the Teammate Basketball North Carolina State Championship.

Games were held over the course of three days to determine the teams all meriting the right to continue their quest towards cutting down the nets as a national champion.

In Mooresville, it catered to games involving girls and boys teams competing in as many as a four different divisions.

Play involving girls and boys participants filling the brackets for competition in the ninth-grade, 10th-grade, 11th-grade and 12th-grade division all centered their attentions on the local locations.