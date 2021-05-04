Road to NJCAA baseball championship takes teams through town

The road to this year’s National Junior College Athletic Association national baseball championship will travel almost directly through Main Street Mooresville.
That is the case as the town in general and a location specifically will be serving as the official host of this week’s NJCAA Region X Tournament.
Four teams having already qualified for the opening round of the nation-wide postseason play will be contending for the opportunity to advance deeper into the postseason for the scheduled double-elimination regional competition.
The field featuring teams representing Rockingham Community College, Surry Community College, Caldwell Community College – all hailing from North Carolina — and Virginia-based Thomas Nelson Community College will find them all convening in Mooresville beginning later this week. The teams will participate in the NJCAA Region X attraction that will determine which will merit the right to move into the next phase of the stepladder national championship competition.
Mooresville’s Moor Park will be serving as the exclusive first-time host of the affair. It may not, however, be the last.
Moor Park, home of the Mooresville Spinners summer collegiate-level organization, has been awarded this year’s regional to also perhaps embark on permanent position as such a host.
“We placed a bid to host this year’s junior college regional,’’ said Philip Loftin, General Manager of the Spinners who also oversees all action taking place on the organization’s home facility that fills many roles. “We also expressed a desire to host the regional tournament on a yearly basis as well. We hope that will be the case. We’re looking forward to welcoming these teams all looking to reach the national championship.”
It will take some doing on the part of those involved to make that happen. The emerging champion will be required to win three games over the course of an as-many-day span to keep its drive alive of capturing this year’s national title.
Play in the double-elimination affair will get underway with a pair of games involving all four teams Friday. On Saturday, three more contests are assured of being held. Come title-deciding time on Sunday, a least one game with the possibility of two will also be held.
“There will be a lot of good baseball being played here over the weekend,’’ assured Loftin. “A lot is at stake for all the teams.”
The field has already been seeded prior to play.
The Caldwell Community College Cobras have been tagged with the number-one seed. As a result, they are slated to face off opposite the No. 4 seeded Gators of Thomas Nelson Community College in Friday’s evening affair featuring a 6 p.m. start.
Earlier in that day, the second-seeded Eagles of Rockingham Community College will tangle with the No. 3 seeded Knights of Surry Community College.
Winners and losers will all advance into the Saturday schedule.
The two opening-day winners will then square off in the first of the games set for Saturday that calls for a noon start.
The two first-day losers will attempt to extend their stays when meeting in a 3 p.m. win-or-go-home tilt.
The first-game loser from Saturday will then face off against the second-game winner in the consolation round’s finals in play set to take place at 6 p.m.
The team advancing unbeaten through the first two days will then meet the loser’s bracket survivor in the championship game set for a noon start on Sunday. Should a second title tilt be required, it will then feature a mid-afternoon start also on Sunday.
Single-game tickets as well as a tournament pass valid for entry into all contests will be available for purchase. A full complement of concessions will also be offered throughout the tournament’s presence.
The Region X champion will advance into the district tournament set to take place later in May that will be used to determine the entry for the NJCAA national tournament on tap to be held early next month.