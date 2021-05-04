Road to NJCAA baseball championship takes teams through town

“We placed a bid to host this year’s junior college regional,’’ said Philip Loftin, General Manager of the Spinners who also oversees all action taking place on the organization’s home facility that fills many roles. “We also expressed a desire to host the regional tournament on a yearly basis as well. We hope that will be the case. We’re looking forward to welcoming these teams all looking to reach the national championship.”

It will take some doing on the part of those involved to make that happen. The emerging champion will be required to win three games over the course of an as-many-day span to keep its drive alive of capturing this year’s national title.

Play in the double-elimination affair will get underway with a pair of games involving all four teams Friday. On Saturday, three more contests are assured of being held. Come title-deciding time on Sunday, a least one game with the possibility of two will also be held.

“There will be a lot of good baseball being played here over the weekend,’’ assured Loftin. “A lot is at stake for all the teams.”

The field has already been seeded prior to play.