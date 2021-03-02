Road to recovery recalled through eyes of Mooresville author

Take it from one who has been there and back.

Mooresville’s Matt Doherty has been through the professional ringer. He has been at the highest of highs. He has endured the lowest of the lows. He has recovered well enough to reveal what it took for him and what it takes for others to follow a similar path.

This week, Doherty – a family man with a wife and two children residing in Mooresville – officially releases his book, “Rebound From Pain to Passion” to allow any interested to become successful.

Doherty experienced individual success as a premier basketball player both in high school and college and as a coach of some of the collegiate game’s most revered programs. He also endured some professional setbacks that took him out of the limelight. His latest role as an author traces those trials and tribulations in hopes of providing readers with advice on how to accept the ebbs and flow in sports, business and everyday life.

Doherty played and coached basketball at the University of North Carolina. He started on the 1982 National Championship team coached by the legendary Dean Smith while playing alongside future National Basketball Association stars Michael Jordan and James Worthy.