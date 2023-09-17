The career of legendary bull rider and Mooresville native JB Mauney has come to an end one week after suffering a broken neck at a rodeo in Lewiston, Idaho.

Mauney suffered the career-ending injury after being bucked off of bull Arctic Assassin and landing on his head. The accident took place at an Xtreme Bulls event Sept. 6.

The 36-year-old announced his retirement from the sport after the injury and following a surgery that included the removal of a disk and addition of rod, plates and screws.

Mauney shared that “surgery went great” and thanked hospital staff for taking care of him during his stay. He added that the surgery meant that his bull riding career was over.

JB Mauney is considered one of the best bull riders in PBR history.

He started competing in PBR in 2006, winning Rookie of the Year honors and going on to become a top competitor in the sport. In 2013 and 2015 he won the PBR World Championship. He also took home the PBR World Finals title twice (2009 and 2013). In For 15 years straight, 2006 through 2020, Mauney qualified for the PBR World Finals.

The year after his second PBR World Championship win, Mauney became the first cowboys whose career earnings totaled more than $7 million.

Mauney suffered numerous injuries over the course of his bull riding career. Early in 2023 he was knocked unconscious by a bull while competing at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. In 2021, the rider suffered facial lacerations after being thrown from a bull at the National Finals Rodeo.

Other injuries Mauney suffered during competition include a dislocated shoulder, a lacerated kidney, two broken legs, broken jaws, back, feet and shoulder blades.

Mauney’s ability to rebound from a myriad of injuries over the last 17 years only confirmed that his decision to retire wasn’t taken lightly.