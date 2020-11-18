Role reversal puts cheerleaders on receiving end of cheers

Consider it a classic case of role reversal.
Instead of being the ones chanting them, several members of Mooresville High School’s varsity cheerleading squad are now the ones receiving the cheers.
An all senior-class cast combination has collectively maneuvered through the various requirements necessary to merit being recognized by a nation-wide cheerleading organization.
The crew comprised of cheerers, Gina Gallo, Emma Hadden, Reese Hudson, Kenna Mullins and Sarah Grace Purvis, now have the credentials in place used to identify them each as All American Cheerleaders as announced by the Universal Cheerleaders Association.
All five followed the steps required to earn such distinction.
“Mooresville High School cheer is very proud of these individuals,’’ said Trista Yow, head cheerleading coach, “and everything they have accomplished.”
This year, much more was required of those reaching the All American status.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, much of the particulars demanded of those seeking the status had to be completed on a virtual basis.
Each of the Mooresville members was nominated for the recognition before embarking on the process. All had to experience a tryout process that came complete with the conducting of various skills sessions and numerous drills displaying their cheerleading abilities.
Once being honored with the recognition, all received keepsake medallions attached to lanyards while also being presented with personalized certificates verifying their level of expertise.
Also as part of the reward process, they will be invited to perform at numerous events that include holiday parades should they be able to take place in light of the continued presence of COVID-19.
It remains to be seen just when the teammates will be able to put their newfound status on display.
The high school sports schedule has been somewhat adjusted that will put the basketball season on hold until the first of next year. Also, the state’s high school football season will be played beginning in late February.
