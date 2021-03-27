Roll on, area entry in pool for repeating national champions

Not on her watch.
One local swimming pool product helped make sure her current collegiate program would continue to make major nation-wide waves.
Former Pine Lake Prep swimmer Allyson Accordino, a past N.C. High School Athletic Association combination 1A/2A state high school championship meet medalist, filled a role on this year’s Queens University of Charlotte’s women’s edition that did its part to keep a longstanding tradition in place. The Queens’ women’s team joined the accompanying men’s entry in each securing their sixth consecutive NCAA Division II Swimming Championship crowns in their gender categories.
Each entry emerged as queens and kings of the field following a grueling four-day competition held at the Birmingham CrossPlex swimming facility located in Birmingham, Ala. The women totaled 695 team points in the meet, defeating second place Drury University by a 254-point margin, while the men collected 561 team points to defeat Drury by a 30-point margin.
For her particular part in the process, Accordino once again filled positions on the team’s active roster list. The current sophomore competed in both the backstroke and various freestyle portions of the national event.
Over the course of the affair, the Queens women’s Royals collected a total of eight first-place finishes to buoy their particular presence.
“What a year! We are so thankful that Queens and our administration blessed us with the opportunity to compete,” said Associate Athletic Director/Director of Swimming Jeff Dugdale after the conclusion of the meet. “‘We were given every excuse in the world not to be our best. However, our program took to our heart our Athletic Director’s [Cherie Swarthout] expectation to find a way to emerge from this pandemic better than we entered a year ago.”
The good vibes continued to roll in for the program overall. Queens tallied a combined 84 All-American swims, including 61 All-Americans and 23 Honorable Mention All-Americans.
“My hope is that the two national championship trophies arriving on campus will demonstrate our theme: To serve we first must give. To educate we first must learn. To inspire we must do. #together by Coleman Ruiz,” Dugdale said. “It is time to light the lion!”