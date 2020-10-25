Rookie Riot resonates over prominent Panthers player presence

Louder and clear.

From appearances, it looks as though the local chapter of the most closely-connected National Football League team’s fan-based support group now has even more reason to increase its volume level.

That is the case as, based on reports, none other than perhaps the most noted of all current Charlotte-based Carolina Panthers players seems headed Mooresville’s way.

If all goes as planned, the first-year homebased Lake Norman Riot that is a branch of the Panthers’ parent Roaring Riot cheerleading organization will be resonating over the news that none other than Panthers product in the person of record-breaking running back Christian McCaffrey may very soon be calling the immediate area his home huddle.

Earlier this week, it was announced via several sources that McCaffrey -- one of only three NFL players to ever accumulate both 1,000 yards rushing and 1,000 yards receiving in the same single season -- has purchased a prominent high-priced home that features a Mooresville address.

