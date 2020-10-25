Rookie Riot resonates over prominent Panthers player presence

Louder and clear.
From appearances, it looks as though the local chapter of the most closely-connected National Football League team’s fan-based support group now has even more reason to increase its volume level.
That is the case as, based on reports, none other than perhaps the most noted of all current Charlotte-based Carolina Panthers players seems headed Mooresville’s way.
If all goes as planned, the first-year homebased Lake Norman Riot that is a branch of the Panthers’ parent Roaring Riot cheerleading organization will be resonating over the news that none other than Panthers product in the person of record-breaking running back Christian McCaffrey may very soon be calling the immediate area his home huddle.
Earlier this week, it was announced via several sources that McCaffrey -- one of only three NFL players to ever accumulate both 1,000 yards rushing and 1,000 yards receiving in the same single season -- has purchased a prominent high-priced home that features a Mooresville address.
McCaffrey, the owner of a $64 million contract extension that he signed with Carolina earlier this year that instantly made him the highest-paid running back in NFL history, has committed $7.5 million of that to become the owner of an area mansion featuring a view of Lake Norman. The agreement also makes the purchase the highest-priced home sales ever in the surrounding housing market.
The news spread quickly courtesy of the social media post on Instagram supplied by actress and model Olivia Culpo, who is also the girlfriend of the Panthers’ McCaffrey.
The six-bedroom, 7.5-bath house occupies a 7.2-acre tract of land on Tennessee Circle just west of Perth Road. The Grand Lac Chateau is comprised of 11,000 square feet.
Based on the information received, the house sold for only slightly less than its listed $7.9 initial asking price.
The home, built in 2018, was purchased by Be Water LLC based out of Colorado. McCaffrey is from the state and “Be Water” was the name of a documentary about the late martial artist Bruce Lee, of whom McCaffrey is a fan.
Currently, McCaffrey remains on the Panthers’ injured reserve list due to a high ankle sprain he suffered in the season’s second game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Following a solid start to the season during which he scored four touchdowns, he has since been inactive due to the injury.
The area’s Lake Norman Riot chapter kicked off its rookie season in Mooresville when establishing downtown’s On Tap as the branch’s official end zone. The craft beer pub situation on the corner of North Main Street and East Moore Avenue hosts gatherings of Carolina Panthers fans during each of the team’s games this season.
