Ruling Outlaws within reach for area Sprint Car organization

It’s shaping up to be quite a one-one finish for one area-based entry competing on the World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series.
Over the course of the final weekend, Mooresville-based Kasey Kahne Racing could well double-up its honors for a second straight season.
That is the case as both the driver as well as the organization itself is each among the championship contenders within their respective categories.
Driver Brad Sweet is once again in the mix among as many as three drivers eligible to capture this year’s title. He entered the weekend as the points leader in his attempt to successfully defend the crown he collected a year ago.
Meanwhile, Kasey Kahne Racing is among four teams contending for that distinction. If successful, KKR could snare its second consecutive championship and third all-time for the organization.
Among the drivers, Sweet can breathe a little easier this time around when he passes through the gates at The Dirt Track. He entered the weekend with a 46-point lead over the next-best fellow foe versus the eight-point lead he had over the very same rival last season.
“Last year, I was very focused on the points,” Sweet said. “This year, I haven’t let myself get too bothered by it. Obviously, being a two-time champion is much better than being a one-time champion. So, obviously, you want to win the championship. The points are super important, super hard to win every year. It brings a lot of money to the team. It brings a lot of exposure to the sponsors and everything like that. You really want to accomplish that.
“We’re focused on bringing Kasey Kahne Racing his third championship and hopefully myself a second championship. I think if we stay focused and do our job, we’re absolutely capable of accomplishing that.”
Even in a case where Sweet might end up in a tie for the title, he would also emerge as a two-time titlist courtesy of holding the upper hand in a potential tiebreaking procedure.
Forty-eight points is the most a driver can gain on another in a single race – if that driver wins and the other driver finishes 24th or worse.
Along with the battle for the driver championship, the battle for the team championship is even closer. Kasey Kahne Racing, owned by the former NASCAR driver under the same name, currently leads the next closest entry in the field by 30 points. KKR also captured the coveted crown in 2013.
