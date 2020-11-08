Ruling Outlaws within reach for area Sprint Car organization

It’s shaping up to be quite a one-one finish for one area-based entry competing on the World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series.

Over the course of the final weekend, Mooresville-based Kasey Kahne Racing could well double-up its honors for a second straight season.

That is the case as both the driver as well as the organization itself is each among the championship contenders within their respective categories.

Driver Brad Sweet is once again in the mix among as many as three drivers eligible to capture this year’s title. He entered the weekend as the points leader in his attempt to successfully defend the crown he collected a year ago.

Meanwhile, Kasey Kahne Racing is among four teams contending for that distinction. If successful, KKR could snare its second consecutive championship and third all-time for the organization.

Among the drivers, Sweet can breathe a little easier this time around when he passes through the gates at The Dirt Track. He entered the weekend with a 46-point lead over the next-best fellow foe versus the eight-point lead he had over the very same rival last season.