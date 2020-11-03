Running has met its match

Running road races provide enough incentive for many looking to stay in motion on their feet. Unfortunately for this particular day, many of our regular running events have been shoved off the main streets. Races are still being held, but they are being done so on a virtual basis that allows for even more individual opportunities.

Perhaps one of the most attended of these types of races to take place in the immediate area will be no exception this time around. The Turkey Trot that has been set to take place on Thanksgiving Day will not be held as has been the case in the past. While some see the affair as a way to make room for the multi-course meal that will follow later on the holiday, most participate due to the primary cause in supports. Runners will still have the chance to participate this year and help raise awareness and funds, but they will be doing so on their own by way of virtual participation. Granted, it will not be the same as being there in person.