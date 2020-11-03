Running has met its match

Let’s run!
The longtime activity has really made a comeback – not that it really ever went anywhere in the first place – in the wake of the still ongoing concerns over COVID-19.
If there ever is a physically-draining act that helps promote individuality and social distancing, running is it.
Many have taken various routes to maintain some sort of regular running schedule. From never-tiring, 3-year-old grandest of grandson's challenging his Pops of some 60 years in age advancement to multiple races around a makeshift track encircling a residence to seemingly sane adults ruining an otherwise shoreline summer vacation with fast-paced trolls cross the Grand Strand, running draws a sizable and varying crowd.
The field is growing.
Many associated with the sport have the incentive to run merely for the sake of running. In cases when they are unable to perform regular runs on a normal schedule timetable, they feel as though they are missing a vital part of their ritual. For others, unless there is something to run away from or rewarding enough worth running to, they simply do not have the energy or self-determination to engage in the act on a regular basis.
A mapped-out distance is also usually the case. Most engage in runs as a matter of exercise. They know exactly how far their bodies can take them. For some, the more ground they cover, the better.
Running road races provide enough incentive for many looking to stay in motion on their feet. Unfortunately for this particular day, many of our regular running events have been shoved off the main streets. Races are still being held, but they are being done so on a virtual basis that allows for even more individual opportunities.
Perhaps one of the most attended of these types of races to take place in the immediate area will be no exception this time around. The Turkey Trot that has been set to take place on Thanksgiving Day will not be held as has been the case in the past. While some see the affair as a way to make room for the multi-course meal that will follow later on the holiday, most participate due to the primary cause in supports. Runners will still have the chance to participate this year and help raise awareness and funds, but they will be doing so on their own by way of virtual participation. Granted, it will not be the same as being there in person.
Today marks the beginning of a starting line for a specific group of long-distance runners. The high school level cross country campaign involving the state’s public programs can officially fire its starting pistol on the opening of preseason practice. It’s totally understandable why the sport has been selected as one of the few prep sports to return to the stage that has been empty since the decision to suspend all related athletics took effect in March.
Cross country will be used as one of the test sports to determine if it is indeed safe to resume scheduled sports. The sport of running has come full circle, giving all entries a goal in mind while helping serve as a guiding light for all future programs to follow.
