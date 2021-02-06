Rustiness contributes to Blue Devils’ ruined return to court

Feeling rusty?

The answer was a resounding “yes” on all accounts on the part of Mooresville High School’s boys basketball team.

Back in action for the first time in a tad more than three weeks due to an unanticipated break in their season’s schedule, the Blue Devils paid the price for being inactive in the form of a 68-44 defeat dropped against non-conference – but not for long – foe Kannapolis A.L. Brown.

With the loss, the Devils return to the court still in search of their season’s first favorable verdict by falling to the 0-5 level overall.

The Blue Devils, able to face off opposite the Wonders in a rare non-league affair courtesy of a scheduling quirk, endured a slow start resulting in a double-digit deficit in the opening quarter alone. They were unable to completely recover from the beginning to drop the decision.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The teams were able to meet after their athletic administrators agreed to schedule the one-time session helping fill a void in Mooresville’s schedule. Since last appearing in a game the middle of last month, the Devils had been idle for one day more than in excess of a three-week span.