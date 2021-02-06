Rustiness contributes to Blue Devils’ ruined return to court

Feeling rusty?
The answer was a resounding “yes” on all accounts on the part of Mooresville High School’s boys basketball team.
Back in action for the first time in a tad more than three weeks due to an unanticipated break in their season’s schedule, the Blue Devils paid the price for being inactive in the form of a 68-44 defeat dropped against non-conference – but not for long – foe Kannapolis A.L. Brown.
With the loss, the Devils return to the court still in search of their season’s first favorable verdict by falling to the 0-5 level overall.
The Blue Devils, able to face off opposite the Wonders in a rare non-league affair courtesy of a scheduling quirk, endured a slow start resulting in a double-digit deficit in the opening quarter alone. They were unable to completely recover from the beginning to drop the decision.
The teams were able to meet after their athletic administrators agreed to schedule the one-time session helping fill a void in Mooresville’s schedule. Since last appearing in a game the middle of last month, the Devils had been idle for one day more than in excess of a three-week span.
The break in the agenda was caused by the decision on the part of the I-Meck Conference to undergo a mandated stoppage of play for nearly a month. That hiatus is now tentatively tabled to draw to a close during the upcoming week.
Mooresville welcomed the return to the court in more ways than one despite the outcome. The match-up against the Wonders also allowed both programs to receive a preview of coming attractions. Beginning with the 2021-22 school sports year, the Blue Devils and Wonders will both be members of the same as-yet-unnamed 4A class conference.
No additional individual information was available.
The Devils headed back into action when also returning home to host non-league foe Porter Ridge.
MHS takes aim at avenging one of its earlier losses for the first time all season when making the short charter bus ride just across town to face off against arch rival Lake Norman on Tuesday. It will mark both teams’ return to the I-Meck segment of the season’s schedule since they last squared off on Jan. 15.