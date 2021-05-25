Salvaging series split steadies Lake Norman’s baseball boat

From the lifeboat to the luxury liner.
Lake Norman’s baseball team made just such a ship-to-ship reassignment while also helping shore up its still somewhat shaky second-season status.
Needing nothing less to survive, the Wildcats turned the tables in a decisive fashion to defeat crosstown arch rival and fellow I-Meck Conference playoff possibility Mooresville, 11-1 and provided them with a much-needed life preserver.
The win not only allowed the Wildcats to atone for an earlier season loss but also strengthened their potential postseason position upon surpassing the midway mark of regular-season play.
Lake Norman improved to the 5-3 mark for both the season overall and in crucial conference competition, ledgers that remain tied together throughout the course of the season’s schedule.
The salvaging of the home-and-home series split in the second segment of the set also moved the Wildcats into a crowded tie for the pivotal second-place position in the updated I-Meck standings.
Snapping a three-game losing skid in the process, Lake Norman steadied its status upon approaching the schedule’s second half phase by also securing its first split of a two-game series with a common I-Meck counterpart. The Wildcats closed out the matter with the plating of a final two runs in the last half of the fifth inning that also served to force the mandatory double-digit run lead mercy rule with the final 11-1 decision.
For the Wildcats, the attention centered on what took place on the pitching mound. Showing a full recovery from an earlier injury that limited his appearances, junior Luke Schmolke worked all five innings and allowed the one run on two hits while striking out 10.
Offensively, the Wildcats gathered in a pair of extra-base hits from the same team-leading source with Jacob Reeves clubbing a home run and also tacking on a double to his account. The trio of Wildcats Grayson Peel, Matt Burt and Brian Hearn each also tagged a double and were joined by teammates James Botta, Caleb Douthit and Harris Dowdy with a base knock each.
The Wildcats overcame a 1-0 deficit in place at the close of one inning by plating three runs in the last half of the second stanza. Lake Norman then tallied four runs in the bottom of the third before scoring two runs each in the home halves of the fourth and final fifth frame to finalize the fact.
Lake Norman returns to the field this week when engaging in the home-and-home series with league rival Vance.