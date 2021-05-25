Salvaging series split steadies Lake Norman’s baseball boat

From the lifeboat to the luxury liner.

Lake Norman’s baseball team made just such a ship-to-ship reassignment while also helping shore up its still somewhat shaky second-season status.

Needing nothing less to survive, the Wildcats turned the tables in a decisive fashion to defeat crosstown arch rival and fellow I-Meck Conference playoff possibility Mooresville, 11-1 and provided them with a much-needed life preserver.

The win not only allowed the Wildcats to atone for an earlier season loss but also strengthened their potential postseason position upon surpassing the midway mark of regular-season play.

Lake Norman improved to the 5-3 mark for both the season overall and in crucial conference competition, ledgers that remain tied together throughout the course of the season’s schedule.

The salvaging of the home-and-home series split in the second segment of the set also moved the Wildcats into a crowded tie for the pivotal second-place position in the updated I-Meck standings.