Salvaging split serves as a season savior for Blue Devils

A fond – finally – fare the well.

Mooresville High School’s girls basketball team waited as long as possible – and did so in a non-traditional play date – before being able to at last bid adieu to both its season’s and its program’s era as a participation as a member of the I-Meck Conference ranks.

Just on the heels of dropping a 47-28 decision to league entry Mallard Creek that also served to sour their final scheduled regular-season home court appearance, the Blue Devils took offense when bagging a 52-42 triumph over West Charlotte coming to also draw each of the teams’ schedules to a close.

Salvaging a split of verdicts in outings taking place in a mere two-day span and concluding with a rare weekend effort as well, Mooresville closed up its shop for a season shortened somewhat by limitations in place caused by COVID-19 with a 3-8 overall record that included a 1-7 mark against conference counterparts.

It came right down to the season’s finale at West Charlotte in an affair delayed from earlier in the final week’s schedule due to a winter weather system before the Devils were able to secure their campaign’s initial favorable decision against an I-Meck foe.