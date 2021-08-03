Same source stops showings of area entries in CGA competition

The same single slayer served to strike twice slicing the showings of the same pair of area entries competing in one of this summer’s statewide amateur-level women’s golfing showcase affairs.

The duo of Mooresville’s Kathryn Carson and Lauren Martin each had their respective runs as challengers for top honors in the Carolinas Golf Association’s 23rd annual Carolinas Women’s Match Play Championship cut short by the same source.

After both Carson and Martin made the initial stroke play cut over the course of an 18-hole round to each reach the one-on-one match play portion of the competition, they also suffered respective elimination from that phase by the same player during separate rounds to also keep a close connection in place.

Play in the affair involving players from across North and South Carolina was held on the Gaston Country Club course. Participants engaged in the opening stroke-play round to form the field of 32 players making the cut to secure positions for the match play process.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

During stroke competition, Carson – a rising senior at East Carolina University — crafted a score of even-par that placed her eighth to easily earn a match play position. Martin carded a score of 80 that also landed her one of the match play spots.