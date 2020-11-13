Schedule completes another piece of Davidson’s hardwood puzzle

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

After a 12-day hiatus, the ‘Cats will resume league play Dec. 30 against league-favorite Richmond at Belk Arena.

Davidson will begin the New Year with games on the road at VCU (Jan. 2) and Duquesne (Jan. 5) before returning home Jan. 8 to entertain Dayton, which finished 29-2 (18-0 A-10) last season and with a No. 3 ranking in the final AP and Coaches Polls.

The Wildcats will conclude the regular season and conference slate with four of their last six at home, including a “Senior Night” contest against George Washington on March 2.

Despite last year's postseason play being canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 Atlantic 10 Men's Basketball Championship returns to The Barclays Center March 10-14 in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Prior to beginning play within the A-10 ranks, Davidson will be part of the 37th annual Maui Invitational that will be held like no other during its existence. Due to the presence of COVID-19, this year’s affair will be held on the United States mainland instead of its usual site in Hawaii.

The Wildcats will actually christen action in the event when tangling with Texas in the opening game set to be held on Nov. 30. Davidson will be the lone mid-major program appearing in this year’s field.