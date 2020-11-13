Schedule completes another piece of Davidson’s hardwood puzzle

One more question has now been answered on the part of the Davidson College men’s basketball team’s season.
With the 2020-21 college basketball season still set to begin in two weeks pending additional delays surrounding the still-in-progress COVID-19 pandemic, the Atlantic 10 Conference announced each team’s 18-game conference slate earlier this week.
Davidson, which is 69-39 – averaging 11.5 wins per year -- in A-10 regular season games since joining the league in 2014-15, will play respective home/home series with Duquesne, Fordham, Rhode Island, Saint Joseph's and VCU.
The Wildcats, who captured the 2015 regular season crown in their inaugural league campaign and the tournament title three years later, will also host Dayton, George Washington, Richmond and St. Bonaventure while traveling to George Mason, La Salle, Massachusetts and Saint Louis.
Set to return four starters from last year’s team, Davidson will tip its seventh year in the league with an ESPN contest at Rhode Island on Dec. 18.
In all, the ‘Cats will play 10 conference tilts on national television, with the remaining eight airing on ESPN+.
Picked to finish in the middle of the pack by the 14 head coaches and media members, the Wildcats will be challenged from the start, playing five of their first seven against teams projected to finish in the Top-6 of the preseason poll.
After a 12-day hiatus, the ‘Cats will resume league play Dec. 30 against league-favorite Richmond at Belk Arena.
Davidson will begin the New Year with games on the road at VCU (Jan. 2) and Duquesne (Jan. 5) before returning home Jan. 8 to entertain Dayton, which finished 29-2 (18-0 A-10) last season and with a No. 3 ranking in the final AP and Coaches Polls.
The Wildcats will conclude the regular season and conference slate with four of their last six at home, including a “Senior Night” contest against George Washington on March 2.
Despite last year's postseason play being canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 Atlantic 10 Men's Basketball Championship returns to The Barclays Center March 10-14 in Brooklyn, N.Y.
Prior to beginning play within the A-10 ranks, Davidson will be part of the 37th annual Maui Invitational that will be held like no other during its existence. Due to the presence of COVID-19, this year’s affair will be held on the United States mainland instead of its usual site in Hawaii.
The Wildcats will actually christen action in the event when tangling with Texas in the opening game set to be held on Nov. 30. Davidson will be the lone mid-major program appearing in this year’s field.
Other teams in attendance include North Carolina, Indiana, Providence, UNLV, Stanford and Alabama. UNC, Providence, Indians and UNLV each also boast of winning at least one NCAA national championship to their program’s credit.
Play in the Invitational will take place Nov. 30-Dec. 2. All games will be held inside the Harrah’s Cherokee Center in Asheville, with the ESPN network providing national television broadcast exposure.
