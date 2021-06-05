Scheduled sessions signal start of sports seasons at MHS

This could be the start of something big.

Pre-season voluntary workouts for several sports at Mooresville Senior High are scheduled to take place throughout the upcoming week.

Beginning as early as Monday morning and continuing throughout the rest of the week, open invitation workout sessions are set to take place in cheerleading, boys basketball and football.

Getting the jump on the action, football workouts are slated to be the first to get underway. Activities catering to all prospective players rising in grades 10-12 will be held from 8:30-10 a.m. inside Coach Joe Popp Stadium. Activities designed for all rising freshman players will be held from 10-11 a.m. Such a schedule will be followed beginning on Monday and will continue to take place through Thursday.

Cheerleading will also start spreading the word. Workouts available to all wishing to be a part of the MHS cheerleading program will be held starting Monday and taking place from 3-5 p.m. Activities will be held inside the school’s Magnolia Annex Building gym. Sessions will be held each day at the same time through Thursday as well.