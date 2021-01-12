Scheduling nightmare underway

Fortunately, the schedule makers have exactly two weeks from the start of preseason practice to the tabled beginning of the season to arrange all respective playing agendas accordingly. Initial play dates for each of the programs arrives on the same Jan. 25 date. From that point through the conclusion of the regular season tabled for early March, the teams are all allowed a maximum of 14 contests apiece. It’s a true testament to the ability of the ones making out the schedules to allow the teams equal opportunity to appear in home contests.

It gets even trickier near the season’s midway mark.

Come late February, when both the soccer and lacrosse campaigns will be engaging in the stretch run portion of their seasons, football is set to get underway. That’s throwing yet another major sport into the mix that also makes use of same site for a limited amount of time. For about a two-week stretch, as many as 10 different teams – four apiece in the form of varsity and jayvee entries representing soccer and lacrosse and the remaining two hailing from football – will all have to arrange their regular-season games and/or practice sessions to be held at the same single location.