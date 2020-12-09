Scouting courses takes precedent for cross country runners

Local entries perhaps spent as much time scouring the course as they did navigating it for a multi-team weekend cross country meet.

Runners from cross-town rival programs in place at fellow I-Meck Conference members Lake Norman and Mooresville took notes from their respective appearances held at the Larry McAfee Course in place at Charlotte’s McAlpine Greenway Park throughout the experience.

The site is the same one that will be serving as the I-Meck circuit’s title meet set to take place early next year as well as the location that will also conduct the N.C. High School Athletic Association’s 4A class Western Regional Cross Country Championship Meet slated for later in January. It was the first of three scheduled regular-season meets on tap for the two teams.

Several subjects also found the course appealing.

Due to the large number of entries forming the field representing multiple teams for races held involving girls and boys runners, several heats were staged while limiting the number of entries per event. Separate events were held in each gender classification while an overall combined scoring total was also compiled.

Lake Norman’s girls placed second both with their heat race and for the combined placements of their runners overall.

