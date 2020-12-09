Scouting courses takes precedent for cross country runners

Local entries perhaps spent as much time scouring the course as they did navigating it for a multi-team weekend cross country meet.
Runners from cross-town rival programs in place at fellow I-Meck Conference members Lake Norman and Mooresville took notes from their respective appearances held at the Larry McAfee Course in place at Charlotte’s McAlpine Greenway Park throughout the experience.
The site is the same one that will be serving as the I-Meck circuit’s title meet set to take place early next year as well as the location that will also conduct the N.C. High School Athletic Association’s 4A class Western Regional Cross Country Championship Meet slated for later in January. It was the first of three scheduled regular-season meets on tap for the two teams.
Several subjects also found the course appealing.
Due to the large number of entries forming the field representing multiple teams for races held involving girls and boys runners, several heats were staged while limiting the number of entries per event. Separate events were held in each gender classification while an overall combined scoring total was also compiled.
Lake Norman’s girls placed second both with their heat race and for the combined placements of their runners overall.
Support Local Journalism
The Wildcats rode the overall second-best and third-best finishing times composed by team pacesetters Maddie Huecker and Madeline Stolberg to the showings. Each placed first and second in their same heat race before using their times to also secure silver and bronze medals feats overall.
Also using their placements to aid the team’s cause included Ashley Walters, Katie Seaman and Mary Loring.
As is the case with all high school cross country meets, teams tally together their five fastest timed finishers to fashion a points total.
Mooresville’s girls placed second in their heat race and seventh overall behind the combined showings of teammates Sami Homburger, Abby D’Amico, Ciarra Rockness, Briana Pratt and Alena Decker.
Mooresville’s boys championed their heat field and lined up fifth overall by following the likes of team members Tanner Smith, Noah Dunn, Cooper Stissel, Clark Kremar and Andrew Lanning across the finishing line.
Lake Norman’s boys clocked in second in their heat and third overall by tallying together the placements of Griffin Horner, Gavin Sweeny, Dalton Graves, Brad Mankus and Carter Guerrin. Horner logged in with an overall second-place finish just ahead of fellow junior class teammate Sweeny.
Both cross country crews are scheduled to be back on the same course at the same time when running on Mooresville’s home course located at the Mazeppa Road Park.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!