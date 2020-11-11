Scrimmage has more meaning

While careful not to show partiality in any way, it’s obvious by the nature of its game that volleyball will be the one scrutinized the most.

The sport will be the first to take place exclusively indoors so to feature enclosed association with the players. It’s also the first one that will be forcing its participants to share the game’s most pivotal piece of required playing equipment. The same volleyball will be used by all team members.

The NCHSAA is only going so far, though, with its precautions. At least during the very early phases, limitations will be placed on those able to witness the action in person. Team rosters will be somewhat reduced and the number of scheduled appearances will also be restricted as well.

In regards to attendees, crowds will be almost individually head-counted in order to meet and maintain the maximum number allowed to be present at any given time. Separation in the seating charts will be strictly enforced. It’s almost certain to cause some headaches on the part of participants, their families and, of course, the site administrators.