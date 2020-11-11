Scrimmage has more meaning

Who says scrimmages don’t count?
This week, one such pre-season appearance may in fact be carrying more clout than one ever has before.
When Mooresville High School’s volleyball team unofficially christens the start of its season with the hosting of a scrimmage match, more than area eyes will be watching intensely what will be taking place out on the court. The Blue Devils, in official practice mode since the middle of last week, engage in their only set pre-season competition when welcoming in the Northwest Cabarrus volleyball team.
This time, perhaps more so than any time before, what takes place on the court as well as away from it may also be of primary concern.
It’s been since last mid-March, when the N.C. High School Athletic Association made the difficult yet understandable decision to cancel the remainder of the 2019-10 public high school sports schedule, when such formal activity last took place. Much has been talked about and considered since then.
Taking into account each and every concern associated with COVID-19, matters related to the state’s prep sports stage in the public school setting have constantly garnered some attention.
In August, the NCHSAA consented to the point of releasing a revamped schedule as it relates to the sports for the 2020-21 school year. While some sessions were allowed to take place on strictly volunteer basis beforehand, formal mandatory practices were approved to begin exactly a week ago today in only a limited number of sports. Volleyball was joined by girls and boys cross country as those able to officially get their workouts underway.
While careful not to show partiality in any way, it’s obvious by the nature of its game that volleyball will be the one scrutinized the most.
The sport will be the first to take place exclusively indoors so to feature enclosed association with the players. It’s also the first one that will be forcing its participants to share the game’s most pivotal piece of required playing equipment. The same volleyball will be used by all team members.
The NCHSAA is only going so far, though, with its precautions. At least during the very early phases, limitations will be placed on those able to witness the action in person. Team rosters will be somewhat reduced and the number of scheduled appearances will also be restricted as well.
In regards to attendees, crowds will be almost individually head-counted in order to meet and maintain the maximum number allowed to be present at any given time. Separation in the seating charts will be strictly enforced. It’s almost certain to cause some headaches on the part of participants, their families and, of course, the site administrators.
Volleyball will be considered the guinea pig of all related sports programs. With activities unfolding in such closed quarters that will feature some close encounters between the team members and used of game equipment, how it fares in regards to citing the number of reported cases will be used to gauge whether additionally scheduled indoor sports will also be able to take place in the future.
For starters, this week’s scheduled volleyball scrimmage set to be held on the MHS court Thursday evening will be one receiving as much if in fact not more attention than ever before.
