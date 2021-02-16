Scrimmages help set the stage

A season unlike any other before gets underway in a way unlike ever before as well later this week.
Unofficially anyway.
Some two weeks into the approved non-volunteer segment of preseason practice, local high school football programs – yes your read that right – help tee off the schedule with the appearing in preseason scrimmages.
But before you read another letter, don’t go getting your hopes too high.
The scrimmage segment will merely help set the stage for what can expected to take place during this most unexpected prep gridiron campaign.
The controlled affairs, which perhaps in the sport of football are needed more than any other, will be held in much the same light as the actual games that can’t begin until almost as late as possible later this month.
The outings will be limited from the start.
Crowds will be minimalized at best. In fact, in practically all cases, no followers of the visiting teams will be allowed at all. Those in attendance, even though the sessions are taking place in the wide open outdoors, will be carefully screened and monitored as well. All present will be subject to individual temperature checks and perhaps even questioned as to their current health-related conditions.
Naturally, all the concentrated concerns are related to the protocols over COVID-19.
Way back just after the midway mark of last year, the N.C. High School Athletic Association went on record to as reveal its projected and adjusted public-phase high school sports year schedule. Football wound up being one of the most affected by the revamped agenda.
Traditionally held as a fall sport during the months of August through – for the fortunate few – early December, football this time around delayed until now. Practice could begin the on the second Monday of this month. Scrimmages can be held as early as this week. Regular-season games can start on Feb. 26.
Teams will be limited as to the number of regular season games. In the majority of cases, all of the contests allowed will be held as part of conference competition for all local-based entries. That makes the engaging in scrimmages, if possible, all the more meaningful.
However, in a continuation of what also can be expected, the penciled-in schedule can just as easily be erased. Constant coronavirus testing and reporting of any related symptoms involving any of the programs will be relayed on a daily basis. The mere hint of some tracing within a roster will have repercussions to many others involved.
Mooresville’s program has already been privy to such a situation. Word was released earlier this week that the Blue Devils’ originally-schedule season debut on track to take place against I-Meck Conference member North Mecklenburg has already been scratched due to the COVID matters. With the window for games, limited to just one per week as well, already propped barely open to begin with, athletic officials are pessimistic that the game can be rescheduled to suit each team’s already jam-packed schedule.