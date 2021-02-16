Scrimmages help set the stage

Naturally, all the concentrated concerns are related to the protocols over COVID-19.

Way back just after the midway mark of last year, the N.C. High School Athletic Association went on record to as reveal its projected and adjusted public-phase high school sports year schedule. Football wound up being one of the most affected by the revamped agenda.

Traditionally held as a fall sport during the months of August through – for the fortunate few – early December, football this time around delayed until now. Practice could begin the on the second Monday of this month. Scrimmages can be held as early as this week. Regular-season games can start on Feb. 26.

Teams will be limited as to the number of regular season games. In the majority of cases, all of the contests allowed will be held as part of conference competition for all local-based entries. That makes the engaging in scrimmages, if possible, all the more meaningful.

However, in a continuation of what also can be expected, the penciled-in schedule can just as easily be erased. Constant coronavirus testing and reporting of any related symptoms involving any of the programs will be relayed on a daily basis. The mere hint of some tracing within a roster will have repercussions to many others involved.