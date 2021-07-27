SD-Area III entries bat first, last in N.C. Legion pool play line-up

The two SD-Area III teams have been placed in separate divisions. Rowan County, based out of Salisbury, is a member of the Stars Division. Kannapolis, homebased out of Northwest Cabarrus, is a member of the Stripes Division. The only way the two could meet would be if they each advance into the semifinal phase.

Rowan County, which defeated Mooresville’s Post 66 in both games during the course of the regular season, will be featured in the first game of play when facing off against Port City. Kannapolis will play its third game of pool play in the final of those affairs to take place on Friday night.

Rowan County will also take on tournament host Cherryville as well as Wayne County in its two remaining pool affair scheduled for Thursday and Friday, respectively.

K-Town, which also prevailed over the Post 66 Moors in a pair of regular season meetings, will make its debut against Fuquay-Varina and then meet Rutherford County before concluding the pool play portion against two-time defending state champion Wilmington in that finale on Friday.

All play is being held on the Buck Fraley Field in Cherryville.