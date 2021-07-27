SD-Area III entries bat first, last in N.C. Legion pool play line-up

From first to last.
Entries representing the state’s Southern Division of Area III Senior Division of American Legion baseball that also houses Mooresville’s Gresham-Baker Post 66 will be appearing in both the opening and closing contests of the N.C. American Legion Baseball Tournament that will held throughout the remainder of the week.
With play in the affair slated to get underway on Wednesday and continue through the crowning of the state champion on Sunday, the SD-Area III be filling two of the total of eight positions that will determine this summer’s qualifier into early next month’s Mid-Atlantic Regional field.
Regular-season Area III champion Rowan County and runner-up Kannapolis, both members of the four-team Southern Division, are joined in the attraction by the respective champs and second-place finishers within the state’s remaining three divisions of play. Area I kingpin Fuquay-Varina, Area II titlist Wilmington, and Area IV champion Cherryville are accompanied by respective runners-up Wayne County, Port City and Rutherford County to comprise the full field.
The eight teams have been evenly disbursed into the forming of a pair of four-team brackets for the conducting of pool play that assures each entry of at least three games. The top two finishing teams from each pool will then advance on into the single-elimination segment used to christen this year’s state champion.
The two SD-Area III teams have been placed in separate divisions. Rowan County, based out of Salisbury, is a member of the Stars Division. Kannapolis, homebased out of Northwest Cabarrus, is a member of the Stripes Division. The only way the two could meet would be if they each advance into the semifinal phase.
Rowan County, which defeated Mooresville’s Post 66 in both games during the course of the regular season, will be featured in the first game of play when facing off against Port City. Kannapolis will play its third game of pool play in the final of those affairs to take place on Friday night.
Rowan County will also take on tournament host Cherryville as well as Wayne County in its two remaining pool affair scheduled for Thursday and Friday, respectively.
K-Town, which also prevailed over the Post 66 Moors in a pair of regular season meetings, will make its debut against Fuquay-Varina and then meet Rutherford County before concluding the pool play portion against two-time defending state champion Wilmington in that finale on Friday.
All play is being held on the Buck Fraley Field in Cherryville.
The state champion will not have far to go to move on into the Mid-Atlantic Regional. That is the case as current Area III member Randolph County – based out of Asheboro and hailing from the group’s Northern Division – will be serving as the regional host and also, as reward, merit automatic inclusion as a participant.