Sea of Santas set world record casting for a cause

Just in time for Christmas, Lake Norman has been gifted a world record of its very own.
In the neighborhood of 300 suited-up anglers representing nearly half that many teams combined to account for a record number of entries helping turn Lake Norman into an inland sea of red when forming the field for participation in the Ugly Stik World’s Largest Santa Claus Bass Tournament.
Conducted courtesy of the Fishers of Men National Tournament Trail, anglers young and old and from both genders convened on the site. In order to accommodate the crowd, a pair of locations was used as docking stations.
The affair was co-housed out of the Queen’s Landing and McCrary Creek access areas.
The attraction was sponsored by Ugly Stik, a nationally-known manufacturer of fishing rods.
It was assured that all in attendance would be appropriately dressed and fully accessorized, respectively, accordingly for the occasion.
As part of the participation package included in the entry fee, all anglers were presented with a Santa Claus suit to use while competitively casting. Additionally, fishing gear was also provided.
The aptly holiday-timed affair was filled full with a gift bag chocked full of incentives for the participants.
While recognizing the top producing teams with monetary awards, prizes were also in place to recognize the Best Santa and Best Decorated Boat doubling as a waterway sleigh. Additional attention was also available through the awarding of door prized made available courtesy of a host of participating sponsors.
Serving as a primary drawing card was the opportunity for all involved to engage in the reason for the season. The field responded by collectively combining efforts to generate in excess of $15,000 by way of funds and donating new gifts to support the Toys for Tots campaign. An overflowing boatload of the new unwrapped gifts was on display throughout the event.
As far as what took place out on the lake was concerned, one immediate area-based entry in particular surfaced with some of the most to show for his presence.
Mooresville’s Roger Hoover teamed with partner Scott Hamrick to catch a limit of five bass weighing in at 15.07 pounds to share the top available cash award of $5,000.
Angler Nick Miller boated the single largest lunker tipping the weigh-in scales at 4.68 pounds to receive the $1,000 big-bass prize payoff.
All told, prizes were presented to each of the top 30 teams.
Entries donating toys were also among those included in the raffle drawings for more than the $7,000 is fishing-related gear donated to the cause by a number of contributors.
As much as possible, social distancing practices were employed to help assured the safety of all participants.
“This year, especially,’’ declared Jon Schlosser, vice president of marketing for Ugly Stik, “we felt people needed an event like this one. It’s hard to see so many Santas in one place and have a bad time.
“We’re excited by the turnout and proud to own the word record,’’ added Schlosser. “We’re even more excited to bring Christmas to so many kids who might not otherwise have one this year.”