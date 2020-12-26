Sea of Santas set world record casting for a cause

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

While recognizing the top producing teams with monetary awards, prizes were also in place to recognize the Best Santa and Best Decorated Boat doubling as a waterway sleigh. Additional attention was also available through the awarding of door prized made available courtesy of a host of participating sponsors.

Serving as a primary drawing card was the opportunity for all involved to engage in the reason for the season. The field responded by collectively combining efforts to generate in excess of $15,000 by way of funds and donating new gifts to support the Toys for Tots campaign. An overflowing boatload of the new unwrapped gifts was on display throughout the event.

As far as what took place out on the lake was concerned, one immediate area-based entry in particular surfaced with some of the most to show for his presence.

Mooresville’s Roger Hoover teamed with partner Scott Hamrick to catch a limit of five bass weighing in at 15.07 pounds to share the top available cash award of $5,000.

Angler Nick Miller boated the single largest lunker tipping the weigh-in scales at 4.68 pounds to receive the $1,000 big-bass prize payoff.

All told, prizes were presented to each of the top 30 teams.