Season for offseason softball is in full in-season swing

Though doing so during what is not necessarily considered its so-called standard season, softball is still nonetheless very much in the swing.
The local area is doing its part to help see to that.
Mooresville in general and its recreation department’s Mazeppa Road Park complex in particular has been selected by the North Carolina United States Specialty Sports Slow-pitch Softball division to serve as the host of some non-traditional time of year competitive tournament-caliber adult slow-pitch softball competition.
Doing so following the familiar mantra that if it can be offered then participation will take place, the state’s USSSA softball organizers already have once conducted -- and are actually on track to do so several more times as well –multi-team affairs taking place over the course of back-to-back days and filling as many as two of the available three softball standard-sized playing fields at Mazeppa Park.
Earlier this month, N.C. USSSA Slow-pitch christened its appearance in the surrounding area for the New Year when playing host to a pair of events over the course of an as-many-day span. In the process, in the neighborhood of 20 teams comprised of players from across the state helped fill the fields.
Doing so first, eight teams comprised exclusively of male-member only players convened at the site to stage a full day of round-robin play. Over the course of the one-day competition, all teams in the field were assured of a minimum of three games apiece. Results were also posted to determine an outright winner following a full day of play that began at mid-morning and continued well into the early evening hours.
A day later, and with some of those same male participants also among the carry-over participants, a similar attraction was held involving the inclusion female team roster members as well. A co-ed affair was held that also assured all of the seven teams in attendance a minimum of three games each with the possibility of more based on their respective on-the-field efforts. Again, win-loss records were compiled in order to crown an overall tournament champion.
It was the first full weekend of two on tap to take place during the month of January alone. The N.C. USSSA Slow-pitch division also has plans to hold as many as two more such showings during the month of February as well.
As the schedule allows for the possible additional availability of playing facilities, the organization is also hopeful that even more affairs can be held during the remainder of the year.
With the parent organization headquartered out of the more eastern segment of the state, the decision to conduct a regular tournament schedule in the immediate Mooresville area is part of intent to increase the association’s statewide coverage area. From initial response, it appears to be one headed in the right direction.
“We’re from Asheville,’’ revealed one of the preparing players who was being joined by his wife as members of a co-ed entry, “so we’re kind of used to the cold. We know it’s not really softball season, but we’re just happy to be here and able to play. We’re looking forward to it.”