Season for offseason softball is in full in-season swing

Though doing so during what is not necessarily considered its so-called standard season, softball is still nonetheless very much in the swing.

The local area is doing its part to help see to that.

Mooresville in general and its recreation department’s Mazeppa Road Park complex in particular has been selected by the North Carolina United States Specialty Sports Slow-pitch Softball division to serve as the host of some non-traditional time of year competitive tournament-caliber adult slow-pitch softball competition.

Doing so following the familiar mantra that if it can be offered then participation will take place, the state’s USSSA softball organizers already have once conducted -- and are actually on track to do so several more times as well –multi-team affairs taking place over the course of back-to-back days and filling as many as two of the available three softball standard-sized playing fields at Mazeppa Park.

Earlier this month, N.C. USSSA Slow-pitch christened its appearance in the surrounding area for the New Year when playing host to a pair of events over the course of an as-many-day span. In the process, in the neighborhood of 20 teams comprised of players from across the state helped fill the fields.

