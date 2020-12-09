Season reaches stretch-run segment for volleyball teams

Halfway home.
Local high school public school-level volleyball programs headed into this week marking the midway point of regular-season play with varying degrees of emotions in place.
A season already shortened somewhat in the number of allowed appearances caused by the presence of COVID-19 reaches the stretch-run segment of the schedule as area entries continue to contend for possible postseason participation that now appears even closer on the horizon.
The NCHSA reduced the maximum number of regular-season matches to 14 for all of hits member programs when announced the sport’s revamped start back in the middle of November. As a result, the allotted total mirrored all the league-counting bouts able to take place by each of the area teams.
The duo of Mooresville High and Lake Norman as well as the twosome of Langtree Charter Academy and Pine Lake Prep all are housed in leagues comprised of eight members apiece. All 14 matches played by all take place against countering circuit competition.
Of the batch, Lake Norman has performed the best. The Wildcats entered this week unbeaten overall, at 6-0, and sitting outright atop the updated I-Meck Conference ranks. LNHS also parlayed the effort into the receiving of the No. 6 rank in the latest release of the N.C. MaxPreps.com 4A class poll.
Lake Norman bested all other teams in the league by needing no more than four of a maximum five sets held during the course of a prep volleyball bout to prevail opposite any other counterpart heading into a three-day stretch that will conclude the first half of I-Meck play and tip off the second.
Mooresville, also a fellow I-Meck member, cashed in on its first multi-match winning streak to reach the break-even barrier – at 3-3 both overall and in the league – heading into a pivotal part of play. The Blue Devils take aim at bettering their position while also engaging in a span of two matches in three days also moving them into the second phase of the season’s schedule.
Pine Lake Prep entered the week at the 4-1 mark good for a share of the third-place position in its PAC-7 Conference ranks. The Pride, losers to affairs only against teams standing ahead of them in the league ranks, count seeking revenge among the goals venturing into a week surpassing the halfway mark.
Langtree Charter has the longest road to travel after going 2-4 heading into the week. The Lions also first reach and then go beyond the season’s midway barrier in scheduled matches this week against a pair of fellow PAC-7 members.
Helping highlight the season’s remaining regular season showings also feature rematches in place between some of the area-based participants.
Pine Lake and Langtree face off in what has also been designated as a “Think Pink” bout to be held in the latter’s gym on Dec. 15 for the second of that crosstown home-and-home series showdown.
Meanwhile, Mooresville travels just across town to take on rival Lake Norman in the finale of that series set scheduled to take place at LNHS on Dec. 21.
