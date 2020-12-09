Season reaches stretch-run segment for volleyball teams

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Lake Norman bested all other teams in the league by needing no more than four of a maximum five sets held during the course of a prep volleyball bout to prevail opposite any other counterpart heading into a three-day stretch that will conclude the first half of I-Meck play and tip off the second.

Mooresville, also a fellow I-Meck member, cashed in on its first multi-match winning streak to reach the break-even barrier – at 3-3 both overall and in the league – heading into a pivotal part of play. The Blue Devils take aim at bettering their position while also engaging in a span of two matches in three days also moving them into the second phase of the season’s schedule.

Pine Lake Prep entered the week at the 4-1 mark good for a share of the third-place position in its PAC-7 Conference ranks. The Pride, losers to affairs only against teams standing ahead of them in the league ranks, count seeking revenge among the goals venturing into a week surpassing the halfway mark.

Langtree Charter has the longest road to travel after going 2-4 heading into the week. The Lions also first reach and then go beyond the season’s midway barrier in scheduled matches this week against a pair of fellow PAC-7 members.