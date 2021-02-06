Season series sweep spoils scheduled special senior salute

Spoil sports.

The shoe fit, and Pine Lake Prep’s boys basketball team wore it well.

The Pride polished off a second straight successful season series sweep for their current schedule’s second-half stretch run and ruined the special Senior Night celebration by crosstown rival and fellow PAC-7 Conference member Langtree Charter Academy in one fell swoop.

Pine Lake preserved its share of the league lead and supported its continued status among the top-10 teams in the most recently updated N.C. MaxPreps.com 1A class boys basketball poll by overcoming the upset-minded efforts of the LCA Lions, 74-66, in an affair that was in sharp contrast to the two teams’ first meeting held last month.

The Pride picked up the win to improve to the 7-1 level both overall and in the pivotal PAC-7 ranks, standards that will continue to mirror each other during a season’s schedule shortened to include only circuit contests due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

Despite attempts otherwise, Langtree Charter endured the defeat dampening its salute to this year’s senior class team members to suffer its second setback in as many meetings to its in-town arch rival and slip to the 1-6 mark in all league affairs.