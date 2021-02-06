Season series sweep spoils scheduled special senior salute

Spoil sports.
The shoe fit, and Pine Lake Prep’s boys basketball team wore it well.
The Pride polished off a second straight successful season series sweep for their current schedule’s second-half stretch run and ruined the special Senior Night celebration by crosstown rival and fellow PAC-7 Conference member Langtree Charter Academy in one fell swoop.
Pine Lake preserved its share of the league lead and supported its continued status among the top-10 teams in the most recently updated N.C. MaxPreps.com 1A class boys basketball poll by overcoming the upset-minded efforts of the LCA Lions, 74-66, in an affair that was in sharp contrast to the two teams’ first meeting held last month.
The Pride picked up the win to improve to the 7-1 level both overall and in the pivotal PAC-7 ranks, standards that will continue to mirror each other during a season’s schedule shortened to include only circuit contests due to the global coronavirus pandemic.
Despite attempts otherwise, Langtree Charter endured the defeat dampening its salute to this year’s senior class team members to suffer its second setback in as many meetings to its in-town arch rival and slip to the 1-6 mark in all league affairs.
PLP earned its second of a possible six series sweeps among its seven common conference counterparts in much different manner than in the way in which it began the opportunity. The Pride downed Langtree by a 70-41 count in the two teams’ first session held in January.
The latest accomplishment also came to back PLP’s billing as the current No. 8 entry on the state’s MaxPreps.com poll within the 1A class. The Pride has previously been owners of as high as a No.2 ranking and has been dealt its only loss so far to the current No.6-ranked Mountain Island Charter that also shares the PAC-7’s top spot.
A balanced scoring attack on the part of the visiting Pride proved to be the key turning the lock to the decision.
Pine Lake sophomore guard Cole Callaway connected on all seven of his field goal attempts, including a perfect three-for-three on his 3-point shots, to captain the charge with 20 points that also topped a full fivesome of fellow starters in the double-digit department.
Junior Patrick Schwaba swished three 3-pointers to highlight his 15-point performance, while the duo of senior backcourt cohorts Jack Baldwin and Trace Forest each finished with 12 points. Primarily patrolling the post, senior J.T. Harper rounded out the crew with his 10 points.
Langtree flashed a promising future with freshman Travelle Bryson, who drained four 3-pointers to help him reach a game-high total of 23 points. Also for the Lions, Aeneas Parsley tossed in an additional 16 points fueled by one successful three-pointer in the process.
PLP nursed a 43-32 edge at the intermission and was able to fend off any comeback attempt on the part of LCA while dropping three points off the edge during the second half.