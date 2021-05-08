Season still in full swing for select few area girls golfers

Still swinging.
One local program’s full complement of contributing club mates and another’s individual driver are among the girls high school golfers from across the state scoring the right to stretch their fairway appearances as far as possible this spring.
In weather-marred matters in N.C. High School Athletic Association regional competition, Pine Lake Prep qualified for the state combination-class 1A/2A finals as a full unit while Mooresville High School housed one single entry meriting being included in the state’s 4A class championship crowd.
All did so courtesy of their efforts logged in during the various regional affairs across the state despite continued disagreeable weather-related conditions that wreaked havoc on the scheduling.
Pine Lake Prep, the reigning outright PAC-7 Conference champion, rode the individual scoring on one top-five finisher overall and bagged one of the limited number of total team invites from the NCHSAA’s combo-class’ 1A/2A Central Regional event.
Held on the Cedarbrook Country Club course in Elkin as well as officially hosted by Elkin High School girls team, the Pride parlayed its total team stroke total into a full roster presence in later this month’s state finals.
For the Pride, they were paced by the efforts of Class of PLP 2023’s Caroline Johnson. The sophomore clocked in with a round of 79 that not only earned her outright ownership of the day’s fourth-best individual round but also was used to help serve as the foundation for Pine Lake’s team stroke total overall.
Pine Lake bunched together the 91 turned in by senior Caroline Thomas as well as the 97 carded by sophomore Alexa Moyer to fashion its final 267-stroke total. The count was second-best in the field overall. As is the case with all girls high school matches, teams tally together their three lowest scores to achieve a stroke total.
As a result, the Pride bagged the second and final available full team bid up for grabs in regards to extending its full team experience into the NCHSAA 1A/2A state girls golf finals.
In turn, all three members of the Pride will be part of the state championship fairway field.
As for Mooresville, it made a pair of trips and additional weather-related delays for engaging in its NCHSAA 4A West Regional worth waiting for on the part of one team member.
Reigning I-Meck Conference medalist Cailynn Winford continued to make her sophomore season special. The Blue Devils medalist was able to fashion her individual score of 81 posted on the Salem Glen Country Club course in Winston Salem – in a round hosted by West Forsyth — into receiving one of the few solo invites available for those deserving to advance into the state finals.
From the crowd, all members of each of the top two finishing teams and the lowest scoring nine players not on any of those teams all secured state finals berths.
The Devils’ Winford, also a catalyst in the team’s charge to capturing this season’s I-Meck team title, wound up being the lone member of Mooresville’s team to earn a state finals bid.
Also for Mooresville, appearance in the regional served as a debut for the twosome of freshman team members Morgan Sentas and Ciarra Cacciatore in what also amounted to their respective first-ever participation in a full 18-hole individual stroke-play affair.
All local participants receiving state finals invitations will be cashing them in at nearby locations.
The NCHSAA combination 1A/2A state girls golf finals will be held on the Pinehurst No. 8 course, while the 4A class title attraction will be held on the Pinehurst No. 1 course. Both affairs will be matching stroke play events. The competitions also serving to draw the spring season’s schedule to a close are scheduled to take place for all classifications on Tuesday.