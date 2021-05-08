Season still in full swing for select few area girls golfers

Pine Lake bunched together the 91 turned in by senior Caroline Thomas as well as the 97 carded by sophomore Alexa Moyer to fashion its final 267-stroke total. The count was second-best in the field overall. As is the case with all girls high school matches, teams tally together their three lowest scores to achieve a stroke total.

As a result, the Pride bagged the second and final available full team bid up for grabs in regards to extending its full team experience into the NCHSAA 1A/2A state girls golf finals.

In turn, all three members of the Pride will be part of the state championship fairway field.

As for Mooresville, it made a pair of trips and additional weather-related delays for engaging in its NCHSAA 4A West Regional worth waiting for on the part of one team member.

Reigning I-Meck Conference medalist Cailynn Winford continued to make her sophomore season special. The Blue Devils medalist was able to fashion her individual score of 81 posted on the Salem Glen Country Club course in Winston Salem – in a round hosted by West Forsyth — into receiving one of the few solo invites available for those deserving to advance into the state finals.