Seasons keep on changing

In large quantity, local high school programs fill their allotment with outings against schools that were all affected by the system-wide halt. As a result, athletic administrators have had to scramble just to try and assemble some sort of schedule for their teams.

Thankfully, other surrounding schools are also in the same boat. As a result, agreements have taken place that allow some of the teams already well involved in their season’s schedules as well as others that were only on track to get their campaigns underway to engage in some limited amount of play on haphazard dates. In the process, the matter of making such appearances on what is considered the more traditional days of play for the respective sports have been tossed completely out of bounds.

Games now can be held on any day of the week in order to accommodate the availability of opponents as well as playing facilities. In most cases, soccer and lacrosse – which between them and counting junior varsity teams can potentially account for as many as eight teams – use the same playing location for their respective games. It’s a schedule-maker’s nightmare to try and finagle a way to allow all of them teams near equal access to the playing grounds.