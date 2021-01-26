Seasons keep on changing

This week was initially supposed to account for yet another major step in the right direction regarding our sports scene.
So much, though, for supposed to.
As it turned out, matters stumbled right out of the starting gate.
After a couple of weeks exactly of approved preseason preparation, this week in general and Monday specifically brought with it the official beginning of the prep girls and boys soccer and girls and boys lacrosse seasons. Right off the bat, issues related to the stubborn and increasing presence of COVID-19 played a pivotal part in the proceedings.
In the case of nearly all area programs, original schedules a long time in the making were scratched.
In its wisdom and efforts to do what it can to control concerns caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the N.C. High School Athletic Association set strict guidelines for all of its member athletic programs to follow. The ruling body set practice regulations and limited the number of per-week and overall appearances on the part of all participants.
In the case of local entries, practically all of their respective allowable number of contests were to be held against fellow same-conference opponents. When the word was received earlier this month that one of the bordering county’s school system made the decision to bring all of its athletic activity – from practices to the games themselves – to an immediate halt, repercussions of that demand were also felt throughout the territory.
In large quantity, local high school programs fill their allotment with outings against schools that were all affected by the system-wide halt. As a result, athletic administrators have had to scramble just to try and assemble some sort of schedule for their teams.
Thankfully, other surrounding schools are also in the same boat. As a result, agreements have taken place that allow some of the teams already well involved in their season’s schedules as well as others that were only on track to get their campaigns underway to engage in some limited amount of play on haphazard dates. In the process, the matter of making such appearances on what is considered the more traditional days of play for the respective sports have been tossed completely out of bounds.
Games now can be held on any day of the week in order to accommodate the availability of opponents as well as playing facilities. In most cases, soccer and lacrosse – which between them and counting junior varsity teams can potentially account for as many as eight teams – use the same playing location for their respective games. It’s a schedule-maker’s nightmare to try and finagle a way to allow all of them teams near equal access to the playing grounds.
As it now stands, the return to normalcy in terms of the afore-mentioned school system’s scheduled stoppage of the current hiatus is still on tap to take place the middle of next month. Representatives of the system confirmed the stance to stick by the decision over the past weekend. It will do so to mark the near scheduled conclusion of seasons already well underway as well as stretch a full two weeks into the ones that could start this week.