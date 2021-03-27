Second-half surge sends Wildcats past Blue Devils in series debut

Like a thief in the night.

Lake Norman’s girls soccer team overcame an early second-half deficit with the connecting of the final strikes to overtake cross-town rival and fellow I-Meck Conference foe Mooresville, 2-1, in an early match-up between teams at the time still undefeated in the league ranks. Although allowing just the second goal of the season and also being confronted with their first deficit, the Wildcats parlayed the effort into the upping of their record to the 3-0 mark to show for the season overall and in the crucial I-Meck crowd. Those ledgers are expected remain leg-locked for the majority of the regulation of regular-season play.

As for Mooresville, it allowed the tying total of most goals scored against it of the season while also being dealt its first loss. The Blue Devils slipped to the 2-1 mark overall and in the I-Meck to also shoulder results that will likewise be joined at the hip.

The N.C. High School Athletic Association has limited girls soccer teams to a total of 14 matches. In the case of both Lake Norman and Mooresville, that allotment will be reached during the course of home-and-home series with each remaining member of the I-Meck roster. Only in the case of a league entry not fielding a team this season will either area entry engage in a non-league affair.