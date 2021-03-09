Second-season situation shaky for perennial lacrosse entry

The road to a possible playoff berth just got a tad rockier for one who has made a habit of participating.
Lake Norman’s boys lacrosse team, the latest product of a program that boasts of multiple state championships and as many as five previous appearances in title-clinching contests, suffered a setback in its current trek towards securing an automatic playoff berth following a 15-11 defeat to fellow Conference 16 outright front running Hough High.
With the loss, the Wildcats fell from a tie for the league lead while also putting their second-season chances on more unsolid footing.
Unlike in past seasons, the number of teams guaranteed playoff bids will be limited with the field trimmed in the continued wake of COVID-19. As a result, only league champions are assured of a postseason invite while others vying for participation do so based on availability on the various fields according to overall records.
For Lake Norman, a shot at enhancing its status took a hit in the loss to Hough.
The Wildcats overcame a double-digit deficit in place at the halftime break before having a determined second-half comeback bid denied in dropping the decision. It served to snap the Wildcats’ second-best run of five straight wins that put them into prime position to challenge for the C-16’s top spot.
For Lake Norman, it gathered in a hat trick-plus total of four goals from midfielder JD Shellenberger to captain the effort. The duo of matching attackers Tyler Palehonki and Cole Castillo each scored two goals. Attacker Aiden Schook and middies Andrew Marks and Will Crispino struck for single goals each. Palehonki, Cole Castillo, Schook, Marks and midfielder Shane Supek chipped in with an assist apiece.
On the defensive front, goalkeeper Parker Todd netted 11 saves, while Brian Garcia, Ben Johnston, Aiden Corrigan and Mason Stark all strengthened that unit’s performance.
Lake Norman teams captured the state championship crown in 20012 and again in ’18 while reaching the title bouts also in ’13, ’16 and ’17 to fashion runner-up placements each season. The program is tied for the second most state titles earned since 2010 and is only one of four schools across the state to account for more than one state title in boys lacrosse to its credit. Its number of total appearances in the championship contest is also among the best in the state.
Entering the final full week of regular season play, the Wildcats appear in only non-league affairs when traveling to take on Providence Day and Myers Park in hopes of bulking up their overall record for possible playoff purposes. That phase of the season gets underway early next week.