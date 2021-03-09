Second-season situation shaky for perennial lacrosse entry

For Lake Norman, it gathered in a hat trick-plus total of four goals from midfielder JD Shellenberger to captain the effort. The duo of matching attackers Tyler Palehonki and Cole Castillo each scored two goals. Attacker Aiden Schook and middies Andrew Marks and Will Crispino struck for single goals each. Palehonki, Cole Castillo, Schook, Marks and midfielder Shane Supek chipped in with an assist apiece.

On the defensive front, goalkeeper Parker Todd netted 11 saves, while Brian Garcia, Ben Johnston, Aiden Corrigan and Mason Stark all strengthened that unit’s performance.

Lake Norman teams captured the state championship crown in 20012 and again in ’18 while reaching the title bouts also in ’13, ’16 and ’17 to fashion runner-up placements each season. The program is tied for the second most state titles earned since 2010 and is only one of four schools across the state to account for more than one state title in boys lacrosse to its credit. Its number of total appearances in the championship contest is also among the best in the state.

Entering the final full week of regular season play, the Wildcats appear in only non-league affairs when traveling to take on Providence Day and Myers Park in hopes of bulking up their overall record for possible playoff purposes. That phase of the season gets underway early next week.