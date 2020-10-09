Second set of brakes applied to Hall of Fame induction ceremony

Dim the lights.

The latest spotlight on track to shine down on Mooresville’s Dale Earnhardt Jr. will have to wait.

The NASCAR Hall of Fame announced earlier this week that it will postpone the Induction Ceremony and Induction Week events for the Class of 2021.

Earnhardt Jr. is among three inductees comprising the incoming class, joining Red Farmer and the late Mike Stefanik. Also, Ralph Seagraves is on tap to be the recipient of the Landmark Award. All now will have to wait their turn.

The decision was made in partnership with NASCAR after thorough and thoughtful conversations regarding how best to plan and execute one of the sport’s most cherished moments while facing the ongoing uncertainties of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Induction Ceremony, which was initially set to take place on Feb.5, 2021, is now anticipated for early 2022.