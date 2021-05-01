Second solid enough to fill Lake Norman’s softball playoff plate

Coming in for seconds.
While being denied the initial walk-through in the line-up, Lake Norman’s softball team is shoring up its status for possible participation in the upcoming N.C. High School Athletic Association’s postseason play. The Wildcats polished off an outright runner-up placement in its I-Meck Conference ranks.
The Wildcats completed the effort with authority during a busy finish to the regular-season schedule calling for them to engage in three games in an as-many-day span.
Lake Norman banked back-to-back one sided decisions over I-Meck member Hopewell High by scores of 16-0 and 19-1 in a by-design scheduled doubleheader. They capped the spree with a 17-1 besting of North Mecklenburg.
The capturing of the outcomes improved the Wildcats to the 11-2 level overall, a ledger that includes a 10-2 showing in crucial conference clout-carrying contests. The latter mark supports Lake Norman’s outright second-place finish in the final updated I-Meck standings, a feat that is expected to be rewarded with a second-season nod.
Even with the field trimmed for the playoffs, it’s almost assured that all league champions and runners-up will help form the brackets that are planned to be finalized by the end of the weekend. Opening-round play is scheduled to be held as early as Monday evening.
Lake Norman buoyed its presence with the most recent results.
Using the twinbill against Hopewell to also catch up on that series for the season, the Wildcats banged out the two double-digit decisions to draw each of the affairs to a close ahead of the regulation number of innings.
In the opening, the Wildcats closed out the issue with the plating of 10 runs in the home half of the second stanza. The matter was then terminated following North Meck’s plate appearance in the top of the third due to a mandatory run-lead mercy rule.
Starting and winning pitcher Kendall Robinson failed to allow a run on just one hit while chalking up nine strikeouts.
Robinson also surfaced as one of her strongest offensive supporters with the banging of a pair of doubles and the driving in of three runs. Doubles apiece from the cast of Izzy Barnhardt, Hannah Barbour and Heleia Sweifach came as part of each players’ two-hit effort, while Hannah Rongo also tagged a two-base knock.
In the affair’s nightcap, matters also ended early in the 19-1 romp.
Sweifach gloved the pitching win, allowing the lone run on two hits while fanning three.
Sweifach also laced three hits, while Samantha Ladowski made the most of her one base rap to account for a total of six RBI. Jamie Bond, Ashley Skipper and Mackenzie Sawyer all pitched in with a base hit each as well.
In the push past North Meck, the Wildcats scratched for nine runs in the first frame to set the pace in racing to the 17-1 decision.
It was the eighth time in their last nine games that the Wildcats forced the issue to end early courtesy of the twin-figure run lead mercy rule.
It is expected that Lake Norman will receive a bid to postseason play for that start that is set to take place on Monday. A rapid-fire schedule calls for all of the first three rounds to be held in the span of five days. All of the games will also be held on the home fields of the higher-seeded entries.