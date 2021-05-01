Second solid enough to fill Lake Norman’s softball playoff plate

Lake Norman buoyed its presence with the most recent results.

Using the twinbill against Hopewell to also catch up on that series for the season, the Wildcats banged out the two double-digit decisions to draw each of the affairs to a close ahead of the regulation number of innings.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In the opening, the Wildcats closed out the issue with the plating of 10 runs in the home half of the second stanza. The matter was then terminated following North Meck’s plate appearance in the top of the third due to a mandatory run-lead mercy rule.

Starting and winning pitcher Kendall Robinson failed to allow a run on just one hit while chalking up nine strikeouts.

Robinson also surfaced as one of her strongest offensive supporters with the banging of a pair of doubles and the driving in of three runs. Doubles apiece from the cast of Izzy Barnhardt, Hannah Barbour and Heleia Sweifach came as part of each players’ two-hit effort, while Hannah Rongo also tagged a two-base knock.

In the affair’s nightcap, matters also ended early in the 19-1 romp.

Sweifach gloved the pitching win, allowing the lone run on two hits while fanning three.