Second two-point defeat draws Lake Norman’s season to a close

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Getting to that double-digit department in the win column took every inch of effort on the part of Lake Norman during the course of first-round postseason play.

Matched up with undefeated Myers Park entry owning the top-seed from its Southwestern Conference ranks and owner of the No. 7 seed in the West Region, matters wound up being extended right down to the final second-plus of regulation play before winding up in favor of the underdog Wildcats.

Wildcats sophomore guard Kirsten Lewis-Williams knocked in what proved to be the game-winning basket off a designed play with 1.8 seconds left to play to polish off the come-from-behind victory.

Lake Norman fought from behind against the Mustangs after facing a 36-33 deficit through three periods of play. Lewis-Williams’ deciding basket helped the Wildcats complete a 16-11 run in the frantic fourth period to cap the comeback. The setback ended Myers Park’s season with a 7-1 record.