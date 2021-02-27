Second two-point defeat draws Lake Norman’s season to a close

One and done.
Lake Norman High School’s girls basketball team’s drama-filled excursion through the ranks of facing off opposite higher-seeded conference top-seeded entries drew to an end following second-round participation in the N.C. High School Athletic Association’s 4A class postseason play.
The Wildcats, runners-up and resulting No. 2 seeds from their I-Meck Conference crowd, initially defied their overall 10th-place status among the field of 16 teams forming the West Region bracket. That represents a total of 32 teams overall from across the state in the classification’s ranks. The Wildcats parlayed what was literally a successful last-second field goal into the winning points in a close-as-it-looks, 49-47 edging of No. 7 seed and previously undefeated Charlotte Myers Park.
Using the effects of that upset – one of just two affairs taking place in the region that featured visiting teams emerging on top – to charge into second-round play, matters wound up also being just as tightly-contested also to the end before Lake Norman came up short in a 47-45 decision dropped against No. 2 seeded South Caldwell.
With the narrow split of verdicts rendered over the course of a three-night span as part of a fast-break paced phase of the state playoffs that found all of the first three stages unfolding in less than a week, the Wildcats completed a most unusual season. The season was first delayed from its usual time frame and then often interrupted on numerous occasions as well by matters related to COVID-19, The Wildcats emerged with a solid 10-2 overall record.
Getting to that double-digit department in the win column took every inch of effort on the part of Lake Norman during the course of first-round postseason play.
Matched up with undefeated Myers Park entry owning the top-seed from its Southwestern Conference ranks and owner of the No. 7 seed in the West Region, matters wound up being extended right down to the final second-plus of regulation play before winding up in favor of the underdog Wildcats.
Wildcats sophomore guard Kirsten Lewis-Williams knocked in what proved to be the game-winning basket off a designed play with 1.8 seconds left to play to polish off the come-from-behind victory.
Lake Norman fought from behind against the Mustangs after facing a 36-33 deficit through three periods of play. Lewis-Williams’ deciding basket helped the Wildcats complete a 16-11 run in the frantic fourth period to cap the comeback. The setback ended Myers Park’s season with a 7-1 record.
Hoping to use momentum gained from that outcome to boost their performance in second round play, that appeared to be the case at least in the early phases of the Wildcats’ meeting with South Caldwell’s Spartans, matching top-seeded reps of their combination 4A/3A class Northwestern Conference as well. The guests relied heavily on an opening-quarter cushion that allowed them to nurse a 24-21 lead at the intermission only to lose the handle on all of that advantage during third-period play alone. Even a desperation final frame comeback charge failed to overcome all the damage in dropping the final two-point decision.
In the defeat, Lake Norman was paced in the points production department by the 12 netted from junior guard Madison Saunders. Junior-class post presence Aly Wadkovsky finished with 11 points. Lewis-Williams just missed the twin-figure category by adding another 9 points to the scoring column.
As it turned out for the season overall, both of the losses suffered by Lake Norman during the season emerged in with matching two-point margins and took place against teams – in South Caldwell and I-Meck member Julius Chambers (formerly Vance High) — that both also advanced as far as the weekend’s third-round of the state playoffs equivalent to the West Region semifinals and Elite Eight among all teams still in contention for the state championship title.