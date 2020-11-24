Second wave completes stage for soccer’s seasonal Fall Classic

Consider the area’s soccer seasonal stage now shared.

Products from several states and numerous age divisions convened on the multiple fields at Mazeppa Road Park complex this past weekend to polish off two weeks’ worth of heavy-footed action at the site.

This time around, doing so on the final full weekend prior to the arrival of the Thanksgiving holiday, it was the girls’ team’s turns to shine.

Earlier this month, boys teams took to the same stage to help kick off the competition.

This past weekend, girls teams took their turn to polish off participation in the seasonal year-ending Lake Norman Fall Soccer Classic.

Mooresville’s Mazeppa Park made appealing due to several of its sites feature artificial turf surfaces that allow action to take place practically regardless of weather conditions, welcomed a host of teams with as many as four of the overall attraction’s age divisions.

Play in the Fall Classic was officially hosted by the Charlotte Independent soccer organization, formerly known as the Lake Norman Soccer Club.

Action was held hot and heavy throughout a weekend in which the weather also proved appealing.