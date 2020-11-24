Second wave completes stage for soccer’s seasonal Fall Classic

Consider the area’s soccer seasonal stage now shared.
Products from several states and numerous age divisions convened on the multiple fields at Mazeppa Road Park complex this past weekend to polish off two weeks’ worth of heavy-footed action at the site.
This time around, doing so on the final full weekend prior to the arrival of the Thanksgiving holiday, it was the girls’ team’s turns to shine.
Earlier this month, boys teams took to the same stage to help kick off the competition.
This past weekend, girls teams took their turn to polish off participation in the seasonal year-ending Lake Norman Fall Soccer Classic.
Mooresville’s Mazeppa Park made appealing due to several of its sites feature artificial turf surfaces that allow action to take place practically regardless of weather conditions, welcomed a host of teams with as many as four of the overall attraction’s age divisions.
Play in the Fall Classic was officially hosted by the Charlotte Independent soccer organization, formerly known as the Lake Norman Soccer Club.
Action was held hot and heavy throughout a weekend in which the weather also proved appealing.
Play in the Classic attracts teams from several states engaging in play at a host of age division levels. Many of those age-based groups are also additionally divided based on the caliber of play used to help balance al playing fields. All told, players from age 11 through those 19 years of age helped form the full field.
In the case of the Mazeppa location, one of a host of venues where matches were being held, it was privy to play in as many as four of the age groups and many of the tiered divisions within them as well.
Players helping form the 13-and-under, 14-U, 14-15U, 17-U and 18-U fields, respectively, performed to some capacity on the fields in place at the site.
Mazeppa makes as many as six fields available at any given time for play. Of them, four are comprised of turf field surfaces.
Teams with the 13-U field of teams, those competing in as many as three divisions gathered at the area location. Play was held in the age group’s Blue, Tan and Navy colored divisions. All teams in each color-coded division were based on matching player personnel and respective previous team qualifications entering play.
The same rang true in the Blue division of play at the 14-U level, as well as the Tan division at the 14-15U age class, the Blue division in the 17-U cast and the Open Tan division in the 18-U collection.
Play was held on all the fields from Saturday morning until late Sunday afternoon.
