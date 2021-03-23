Seeing green, Mooresville secures first I-Meck girls golf medal

Greener grass found.

Mooresville’s girls golf team found fairways more to its liking during its second appearance of the season.

The Blue Devils housed the overall match medalist and surrounded her score with enough complementary efforts to fashion a first-place finish for the first time in a girls-only outing held on the Mallard Head Country Club course.

Appearing in the affair held on the home course of and as a result officially hosted by crosstown rival and fellow I-Meck Conference member Lake Norman, Mooresville carded a total team stroke count of 147 that secured it top low-scoring team honors by a six-stroke cushion over the next-best entry in the field.

Lake Norman turned in a score of 165 strokes that placed it fourth among the as-many teams in the field housing enough members to construct a team score.

For the match medalists, Cailyn Winford parlayed her individual score of 38, two strokes better than par, into also easily receiving the overall match’s solo scoring honors. She bested the runner-up in the field by a full four strokes to notch her first medalist effort of the season to date.